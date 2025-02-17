TNT NHL Analyst Rips NBA For Its Predictability

One day after the NBA All-Star "Game" served as a de facto ode to TNT – certainly much more than it was about, you know, basketball – an NHL analyst on the network decided to take a shot at the much-maligned league.

Anson Carter, a former NHL player who now works for TNT, was hyping up the impending showdown between Team USA and Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off title.

The NHL on TNT crew was previewing the championship prior to Monday's final round-robin game between the United States and Sweden. Unfortunately, the game had no real implications since Team USA advanced to the championship after beating Canada on Saturday and Sweden was eliminated with Canada's win earlier on Monday over Finland.

Paul Bissonate, one of the analysts, talked about being nervious – as a Canadian – about the strength of the current Team USA hockey team.

"If you're nervous, it's good for hockey," Carter responded. "No one wants to go into a game on Thursday where you know the outcome. This isn't the NBA."

Dang! I know this is the last season of the NBA on TNT, but the partnership isn't over yet!

Carter wasn't done, either.

"This is a game that we expect to be closely fought. It could go either way… so I think that's why the anticipation is so high for the championship game," Carter continued.

His implication was clear: the NHL, which is putting on the 4 Nations Face-Off, and the NBA is not. I can't help but agree.

Hopefully, the American people who have become captivated by the 4 Nations Face-Off, and there are many, continue to support the game of hockey. It's growing rapidly in the country, and that's showing during this international tournament.

As a lifelong hockey fan, the more, the merrier! Hockey is a great sport, incredibly fast-paced, and far more enjoyable than the NBA. It's not particularly close, quite frankly.

If you've never been to an NHL game in person, you're missing out. Make it a mission to attend if that's the case. I promise, you won't be disappointed.