TMZ Posts Poll Asking Which Halftime Show Fans Preferred, Immediately Regrets It

Sunday's dueling Super Bowl halftime performances have generated a lot of discussion online about which was better.

On one hand, you have the NFL's "official" halftime show with Bad Bunny, and on the other, you have Turning Point USA's "All-American Halftime Show," with Kid Rock as the headliner.

TPUSA's show proved to be incredibly popular, amassing over 6 million views across all platforms and becoming the 4th most streamed event in the history of YouTube live streams.

This caught a lot of people off guard, including the online celebrity news and entertainment company, TMZ.

The gossip-obsessed site posted about the alternative halftime show on their official X account and included a poll for its followers to vote on which Super Bowl performance they preferred, and they clearly weren't ready for the results.

With just under 400,000 total votes, the final tally wasn't even close, with 65% of fans preferring the Kid Rock-led TPUSA halftime show.

Although this is already embarrassing enough for TMZ, who clearly posted this as a "gotcha" poll based on the tone of their post, it gets even better.

Apparently, very early on in the poll's history, the results were so heavily skewed in favor of The American Badass, that TMZ quietly tried to delete the poll.

It would have probably worked, too, if they hadn't been caught by some sharp eyes on X.

Clearly, TMZ reinstated the poll with their tail tucked between their legs, but the damage had already been done by that point.

This is embarrassing for anyone who mocked Turning Point or Kid Rock for their vision, as the numbers show this performance being a massive success.

The streaming numbers are too big to ignore, and now, even a random poll from a "neutral" party shows that the public was more than receptive to an alternative halftime show.

When a political organization understands football fans more than the NFL does, it might be time to reevaluate some things.