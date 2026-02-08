Trump Blasts Bad Bunny Halftime Show While Football Fans Use Set for a Long Bathroom Break

Those waiting for a good Super Bowl game and political messaging from its musical acts have been sorely disappointed.

All eyes were on the pregame music performances by Green Day and Brandi Carlile, expecting some kind of "eff you" to American audiences amid a politically heightened time for sports.

Well, whether the NFL intended to or not, they did a solid job of keeping the politics out of sports.

Green Day and Carlile were assumed to be throwing slights at the sitting president or at ICE, akin to what happened at the Grammy Awards last Sunday.

But nothing ultimately transpired.

All eyes then turned to Bad Bunny, the centerpiece of the halftime show, mainly because of his spree of public criticism of ICE.

And… another nothing-burger.

The 'keep politics out of sports' crowd claimed a win, safely ignoring the dance numbers and a catalog of songs they didn’t recognize anyway.

The lack of offense in the first half between the Seahawks and Patriots was far more offensive than anything we witnessed.

From a colorful dance number amid tall grass to featuring Lady Gaga and a roided-up Ricky Martin, the performance by Bunny was pretty innocuous. Folks who wanted a pro-America halftime show were treated to a live YouTube stream of the Turning Point USA halftime show, which amassed over 5 million viewers at one point.

Everyone else who either liked Bunny's music — or was insouciantly watching the background noise as their jalapeño poppers were reheated in the air fryer — found the halftime show to have served its purpose.

The consensus highlight was Bad Bunny showing unity by saying "God Bless America."

If anything, folks were just pisse that they couldn't reach the closed captioning quickly enough, not understanding much of what Bunny was saying. "WHAT THE HELL IS HE RAPPING ABOUT?" said one sect of X that never paid much attention to their Rosetta Stone Spanish classes.

President Trump HATED the halftime show. He posted on Truth Social, managing to find a way to tee off on the sissy kickoff rule yet again while he was at it:

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.

"This 'Show' is just a 'slap in the face' to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven't got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD - And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

OutKick founder Clay Travis also shared his reaction to the performance:

"No one thought the Bad Bunny performance was any good. Left wingers will claim they did because they feel obligated to say so. But even they don’t believe it. The NFL’s halftime goal is to produce something that everyone can appreciate and enjoy. They failed."

Now, back to a terribly boring game.

