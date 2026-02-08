Green Day Shocks Everyone By Avoiding Anti-Trump Statements During Performance

It's such a welcome change of pace to not be bludgeoned over the head by overt political statements.

Leading up to their performance to open Super Bowl LX, all eyes and ears were on Green Day for some potential political grandstanding.

Just 24 hours earlier, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong went on a politically charged, anti-ICE rant urging immigration and customs enforcement agents to "quit their jobs."

With this fresh on the minds of NFL fans everywhere, it was almost expected that the three American Idiots would unleash an anti-Trump rant for the ages.

Apparently, Green Day proved everyone wrong by playing their set (mostly) straight, much to the surprise and chagrin of liberals everywhere.

This was likely the doing of the NFL, who, after seeing the immense backlash from a vast majority of their fans, told Green Day to turn down the divisive political rhetoric.

They even threw legends of the game like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady out there like human shields to make sure everyone was as "unified" as possible.

This only ticked the libs off even more.

I do begrudgingly have to give Armstrong and his bandmates some credit, as they could have gone rogue, a la Jim Morrison on The Ed Sullivan Show, and changed their lyrics against the wishes of the NFL.

In addition to Green Day's apolitical performance, Brandi Carlisle and Charlie Puth's renditions of "America The Beautiful" and "The Star Spangled Banner," respectively, were both free from any political statement whatsoever.

It's such a welcome change of pace to not be bludgeoned over the head by overt political slants when all most NFL fans want is to watch a great game while hearing timeless songs that are supposed to honor their country.

The NFL promised this was going to be a Super Bowl that promoted "unity," and while I doubt Bad Bunny plays ball in the same ways that Green Day, Carlisle, and Puth did, it was nice to get a little bit of a reprieve from all the divisiveness that has plagued our country recently.