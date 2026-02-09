Turning Point Super Bowl Alternative Could Become An Annual Event

"If you give us a year to plan this thing, I’m really excited to see what we can pull off."

Turning Point’s alternative Super Bowl halftime show could become an annual event.

On Sunday, the first All-American Halftime Show exceeded even the most optimistic expectations. The event has already generated nearly 20 million views on YouTube alone and drew roughly seven million concurrent live viewers across multiple social media platforms.

The show featured Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett and aired opposite Bad Bunny’s official Super Bowl halftime performance.

As a result, TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that the organization plans to bring the event back in 2027.

"So I can tell you, that’s a shot across the bow. People are paying attention. And if you give us a year to plan this thing, I’m really excited to see what we can pull off," Kolvet said Sunday night on One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.

"We gotta do it for the country. This was a massive success, and we were grateful to do it."

Kolvet predicted the total audience would climb to 40 or even 50 million within 24 hours.

It remains unclear what impact the alternative show may have had on NBC’s Super Bowl broadcast. For background, Nielsen adjusted its measurement system earlier this year, resulting in higher viewership estimates for most NFL broadcasts.

Still, the streaming numbers for TPSUA alone are significant.

"You can hate all you want but 3.3M concurrents is a pretty big number. It’s not the more than 100M Bad Bunny will have obviously, but this is higher than anyone could’ve thought," Front Office Sports reporter Ryan Glasspiegel wrote on X early in the stream.

Kolvet is correct that the event could grow even larger next season with a full year to plan and promote.

One potential complication for TPUSA would be the NFL opting for a less overtly political halftime performer at Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles. However, that seems unlikely.

As long as Jay Z remains involved in the selection process, the league appears poised to continue favoring proudly liberal, and often divisive, musical acts.

As we've seen so many times in recent years, the foolishness and cowardice of corporate decision makers in America have created ripe market opportunities elsewhere. Turning Point wisely capitalized on this time.

At this rate, the NFL might even select another headliner who does not perform in English next season.