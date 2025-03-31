Tim Walz May Have Cursed the Minnesota Twins to a Winless Streak After Shutout by White Sox

If it’s possible to out-humiliate the dismal Chicago White Sox, the Minnesota Twins might have pulled it off — and they’ve got their insufferable governor, Tim Walz, to thank for the extra embarrassment.

The winless Twins dug themselves into a brutal 9-0 hole within the first three innings of Monday’s game, surrendering three crushing home runs in the process. They went on to lose by the same score.

Ouch.

Not only did they lose, but the Twins' run differential for the season dropped to a miserable -22.

So, how does this tie back to Walz?

Well, "Tampon" Tim kicked off the season with a laughable tweet, boldly proclaiming the Twins would go 162-0.

The guy who can’t win a political fight to save his life jinxed the team with that gem.

It was just a typical, overzealous fan post to mark the start of the MLB season.

But fans in the Twin Cities weren’t having it — some of them acting salty about Walz’s own track record of choking (see Nov. 5, 2024).

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox, fresh off what might be the most pathetic season in MLB history (41-121 in 2024), suddenly have a pulse.

Beating the Twins bumped their record to a not-totally-embarrassing 2-2 to start the year. Fans who got into the White Sox's home game for as low as $1 certainly received their money's worth.

Expectations for the White Sox were in the gutter, especially after they flopped in a three-game weekend series against the LA Angels.

Yet here they are, making Walz’s Twins look like the bigger losers.

