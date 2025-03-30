White Sox Ridiculed For Worst Tarp Job Baseball Has Ever Seen

We're just a few days into the regular season, and the Chicago White Sox are already embarrassing themselves.

Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels was delayed when rain and hail began pouring down at Rate Field in the bottom of the seventh inning. Then, the wind started whipping through the Windy City.

Apparently, though, the White Sox grounds crew forgot to check the forecast — because they looked woefully unprepared for the sudden downpour.

As staff ran onto the field to spread out the tarp, the weight of the rainwater prevented the crew from getting the tarp all the way across the infield. After making it across half of the infield, the tarp got stuck, forcing the grounds crew to grab whatever they could find to protect the rest of the dirt.

As some of the grounds crew fought for their lives to keep the main tarp in place, others improvised by throwing much smaller mound tarps over the base paths.

The result was a work of art that only the Chicago White Sox could pull off. And fans on social media certainly let them hear about it.

This is not a great look for the 2025 White Sox, who are attempting to regain some dignity after the worst season in modern MLB history. The South Siders won just 41 games last year after starting the season an almost-impossible 3-22. The Sox won their season opener, 8-1, against the Angels on Friday but took a 1-0 loss Saturday.

So, yeah, this disastrous tarp incident is pretty on-brand for the pitiful White Sox. The jokes write themselves, but we'll cut them some slack. After all, it wasn't the grounds crew who lost 121 games last year.