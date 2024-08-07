Chicago White Sox Break Losing Streak To Avoid Record, Look To Start New Streak

The Chicago White Sox have avoided history. For now.

In one of the largest upsets in recent memory, the White Sox won a game on Tuesday night, ending their 21-game losing streak. On the back of a two-run Andrew Benintendi home run and RBI singles from Andrew Vaughn and Lenyn Sosa, Chicago beat the Oakland A's 5-1 to avoid setting a new American League record for consecutive losses.

Starter Jonathan Cannon also was instrumental, going six innings and allowing six hits, one run and two walks while striking out five.

Remarkably, it was the White Sox' first win in nearly a month; their last victory in a major league game was on July 10th against the Minnesota Twins. Nobody is more relieved than Miguel Vargas, the newest member of the team who was sent over from the first place Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline.

White Sox Ready To Start A New Losing Streak?

As expected, the White Sox are once again underdogs for Wednesday's game against the Oakland A's, and for good reason. Entering Wednesday, they're 19.5 games behind in the American League…behind the second to last place team.

Their elimination number from contention in the AL Central is eight. Any combination of eight wins by the Cleveland Guardians or eight losses from the White Sox would eliminate them from the division. It could happen by the second week of August.

They've been outscored by 247 runs this season and are 11-48 on the road. If they won the remainder of their road games, 22 consecutive road wins, they'd still have just a .407 winning percentage away from Chicago this year.

They've scored 55 fewer runs than the second-worst offense in baseball, the Miami Marlins, and 225 fewer runs than the league-leading Yankees. The stats are endless, as it seemed their losing streak would be. But the White Sox long national nightmare is finally over, though with 46 games remaining, there's plenty of time to create a new one.