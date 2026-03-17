Tiger Woods Masters Speculation Reaches Ridiculous Level With Latest Jet Spotting

We may need to cool the jets on this one.

Tiger Woods hasn't played a competitive round of golf since the 2024 Open Championship, and while he hasn't committed to a specific event to make his eventual return to the game, he's doing quite a good job at building speculation ahead of next month's Masters.

With golf's first major of the year arriving in just three weeks, Woods' private jet being spotted in Augusta over the weekend has some in the golf world questioning what exactly he was doing in the area.

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While it would be easy, and admittedly more fun, to say Woods took a quick trip to play a practice round at Augusta National, the more likely reason has absolutely nothing to do with the Masters.

Tiger's son, Charlie Woods, teed it up over the weekend in the prestigious Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club, which is located about 20 miles from Augusta.

Charlie, who recently committed to playing golf at Florida State upon his graduation, finished last in the tournament at 26-over par.

Tiger, who underwent a back procedure in October 2025, did make his first comment about potentially playing in 2026 during a press conference at last month's Genesis Invitational.

When asked, "Is the Masters off the table for you?" Woods simply replied by saying "no" followed by an ear-to-ear grin.

Tiger turned 50 on December 30, making him eligible to compete on the PGA Champions circuit. While he has never committed to playing on the senior tour, there has always been this notion that he might be intrigued to do so, given that players can ride in golf carts.

Woods admitted at the Genesis that playing the senior circuit with a cart is an "opportunity."

"I entered a new decade, so that number is starting to sink in and has us thinking about the opportunity to be able to play in a cart," Woods said. "That's something that, as I said, I won't do out here on this tour because I don't believe in it. But on the Champions Tour, that's certainly that opportunity."

Woods made the cut in his most recent Masters appearance in 2024, finishing 60th.