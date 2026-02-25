Tiger Woods May Be Running Out Of Time On Ryder Cup Captaincy Decision

Tiger Woods was the first and obvious choice to captain the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team. Despite declining the offer and forcing the PGA of America to pivot to Keegan Bradley – which turned out to be a terrible decision – Woods is still the most-wanted man to captain the 2027 American squad.

While we're still more than 18 months away from the biennial event set for Ireland in ‘27, it’s no secret that all the powers that be would like to see the captaincy filled sooner rather than later. Bradley wasn't named captain of the 2025 team until very late in the game, plus there is the fact that the U.S. has not won a Ryder Cup on foreign soil since 1993.

Woods was asked about his potential Ryder Cup role ahead of last week's Genesis Invitational, and didn't exactly expand on which way he was leaning in regards to a decision.

"They have asked me for my input on it, and I haven’t made my decision yet," Woods said. "I’m trying to figure out what we’re trying to do with our tour."

As for when that decision may be made, Woods will, of course, have the final say on that as he's earned himself a bit of time as a 15-time major champion and the biggest needle mover in the history of the game.

The PGA of America, well, they'd like Woods to say yay or nay soon, as in before the Masters in April.

According to Doug Ferguson of the AP, who is among the most tied-in reporters in golf, two people "informed of the situation describe it more as a soft deadline than an ultimatum."

Woods does have his hands full at the moment as he is not only eyeing a return to competitive golf following his most-recent back surgery, but he is also chairman of the Future Competition Committee as the PGA Tour is looking to overhaul the layout of its schedule.

Woods represented the U.S. in eight Ryder Cups during his career, and never found much success in the biennial event, posting an individual match record of 13-21-3 and hoisting the cup just once back in 1999.