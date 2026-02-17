Tiger Woods Doesn't Rule Out Playing In The Masters While Giving Another Major Hint About A Return To Golf

All it took was Tiger Woods to say the word ‘no’ and give the camera a smile to light the golf world ablaze on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking ahead of this week's Genesis Invitational, the PGA Tour tournament he hosts but will not be playing in, Woods was in a noticeably positive mood. Given that he hasn't played a competitive round of golf since the 2024 Open after undergoing yet another procedure, it didn't take long for the topic of when he may return to the game to come up.

After sharing that he's able to hit full shots these days, he was specifically asked, "Is the Masters off the table for you?" which is when he replied with his one-word answer and grin.

This is the first time Woods has made any comment about potentially playing in 2026, let alone in this year's Masters in April, since announcing that he underwent a back procedure in October of last year.

Woods teasing the masses that there is a chance he tees it up at Augusta National in less than two months time is rightfully garnering loads of attention. The 15-time major winner also dropped another hint about his potential return to competitive golf.

With Woods turning 50 on December 30, he's now eligible to compete on the PGA Champions circuit, and while he has never committed to ever playing on the senior tour, there has always been this notion that he could be intrigued to do so, given that players can ride in golf carts.

Woods admitted playing the senior circuit with a cart is an "opportunity."

"I entered a new decade, so that number is starting to sink in and has us thinking about the opportunity to be able to play in a cart," Woods said. "That's something that, as I said, I won't do out here on this tour because I don't believe in it. But on the Champions Tour, that's certainly that opportunity."

And that, friends, is how you conduct a press conference and get the golf world talking about you, a man half-a-century old who hasn't made a cut since the 2024 Masters.