Charlie Woods Commits to Florida State, Seminoles Land Big Name

Charlie Woods, the most tracked teenager in the history of the sport since his dad, announced on Tuesday that he is taking his talents to Florida State for the Class of 2027.

For months, the mainstream golf media tried to manifest a Stanford reunion, hoping for headlines about father and son matching in Cardinal polos.

But Charlie, raised in the humidity of the Sunshine State, has decided to keep his game exactly where it was forged.

The kid is worth his salt and is beyond someone carrying a legendary last name.

Woods sits at No. 21 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings and has spent the last year inching closer to the top.

Charlie secured his first major AJGA victory at the Team TaylorMade Invitational last May and recently earned First-Team All-American honors.

Even more impressive for the FSU faithful is the fact that he joins Miles Russell, the No. 1 junior in the world, in this recruiting cycle.

Florida State just secured the two biggest swings in the 2027 class. It is a super team in the making in the ACC.

While his sister, Sam, is currently a student at Stanford, and his father famously dominated "The Farm" in the nineties, Charlie is opting for the program that produced Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.

Coach Jones was recently seen walking the fairways with Tiger as Charlie fired a clinical final round 68 to help The Benjamin School clinch the 1A State Title.

Clearly, the pitch worked.

Tiger Woods has been the ultimate caddie and advisor through this modern era of recruiting, but this choice belongs to Charlie.

The centerpiece of the 2027 class is locked in, and the Woods era has arrived at Florida State.

