Charlie Woods Makes Yet Another Hole-In-One, And This One Comes At An Iconic PGA Tour Venue

Tiger's 16-year-old kid has now made two aces in less than nine months

Charlie Woods managed to make two holes-in-one in less than nine months, and both just so happened to be caught on camera.

Tiger Woods' 16-year-old son made his first ace in December while playing alongside his old man in the PNC Championship. Making your first uno while playing with your dad in a televised tournament is about as memorable as it gets, but the setting for his second hole-in-one isn't too shabby either.

Charlie is competing in the Junior Players Championship this weekend at TPC Sawgrass. After posting rounds of 76-75 on Friday and Saturday, he was well out of contention to begin his final round, but that didn't keep him from setting off some fireworks.

Playing the 177-yard Par 3 third hole, Woods struck a perfect iron shot, and while it didn't appear that he was able to see his golf ball find the bottom of the cup from the tee box, the crowd quickly let him know he had just made an ace.

Based on where Charlie tended to his divot, it looks as if his golf ball landed within inches of the cup and had the perfect amount of spin on it to find the hole.

The magic of the ace wore off quickly for Charlie as he made double bogey on his next hole, but was able to right the ship later on in his round to card an even-par round of 72 to finish just outside of the top 30.

Miles Russell, the No. 1 player in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, took a seven-shot lead into the final round at Sawgrass and appears to be primed to win what would be his fourth AJGA title of the year.