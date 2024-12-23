Charlie Woods Has Perfect Response After Tiger Tells Him He Owes Everyone Round Of Drinks After Ace

Charlie Woods, Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son, recorded his first-ever hole-in-one during the final round of the PNC Championship on Sunday and may have ducked out on the tradition that typically follows making an ace.

Charlie's first-career hole-in-one came on the 178-yard Par 3 fourth hole. He had no idea that his ball actually dropped in the hole, but after a huge roar from fans around the green, he celebrated accordingly with his dad, who gave him a huge hug in what will go down as an all-time moment.

After Tiger let his son enjoy the moment on the green, he informed Charlie that he now owed everyone a round of drinks. That is standard protocol whenever you make a hole-in-one, at the very least you owe your playing partners a round, but the younger Woods was quick on his feet and had the perfect response for his old man.

"You’re buying for everyone out here," Tiger said.

"I’m not buying," Charlie responded. "I’m broke."

"Round on you, bud," Tiger said with a smile.

It goes without saying here that Charlie is most definitely not broke. Tiger has earned $121 million in on-course money alone, but then again, that's his money, not his son's.

While it was a day to remember for the Woods family - Tiger's daughter, Sam, was caddying for the pair on Sunday too - it didn't have the perfect ending.

Team Woods carded a 57 on Sunday and earned a spot in a sudden-death playoff against Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, but ultimately lost on the first extra hole with the German legend sinking the winning putt.

The 67-year-old Langer has now won the PNC Championship for a record-setting sixth time in his career.

Charlie and Tiger finished runner-up to John Daly and his son, John Daly II, in 2021 and tied for fifth in the event in 2023.