Tiger, Charlie Woods Suffer Heartbreak In Playoff At PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, put themselves in position to capture the title at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida.

As OutKick's Mark Harris reported earlier Sunday, the younger Woods made the first hole-in-one of his life during the final round on the fourth hole of the day.

"Team Woods began Sunday's final round of the parent-child tournament tied for the lead and got off to a quick start with back-to-back birdies on the opening two holes. The duo made a disappointing par on the Par 5 third hole but got that bad taste out of their mouths in a hurry thanks to one perfect swing from the younger Woods," Harris wrote.

"Charlie managed to make his first-ever hole-in-one on the 178-yard Par 3. He had no idea that his ball actually dropped in the hole, but after a huge roar, he celebrated accordingly with his dad, who gave him a huge hug and strong shove in what will go down as an all-time moment."

The pair were far from done scoring after that incredible ace, though. Tiger and Charlie Woods wound up shooting a 57 in the scramble format, two shots better than they shot on Saturday.

The problem is that father-son duo, Bernhard and Jason Langer, shot a matching 59 on Saturday and a matching 57 on Sunday to send the two pairs into a sudden death playoff.

Jason Langer, it should be noted, played college golf but currently works as an investment banker and is far from a professional in the sport.

The Langers had an opportunity to win the tournament on the 36th hole, but both players missed their eagle putts.

They didn't make that mistake in the playoff, though.

The Woods team ended up on the fringe and both Tiger and Charlie tried to hole out for eagle. Charlie's putt lipped out of the cup, just barely missing.

That gave the Langers an opportunity to win by making their own eagle putt. The elder Langer drilled the roughly 20-foot putt to win the PNC Championship.

The win isn't without controversy, though. Because of Langer's age, he's allowed to play the front tees during the PNC Championship. There are different tees in play because there are amateurs playing in the event.

But something feels wrong that Bernhard Langer, who recently won a tournament on the PGA Champions Tour, gets to play shorter tees than 15-year-old Charlie Woods. People on social media were quick to point this out. That, and a few other things about the Langer round…

Either way, a nice outing from Tiger and Charlie Woods and congratulations to Bernhard and Jason Langer.

Hopefully, for everyone's sake, we get to see Tiger and Charlie play together for years to come.