Things Have Gotten So Bad For The Gators, Even Ron DeSantis Is Ranting About It

Things have gotten a little dark around the University of Florida over the past several years.

Fresh off of firing their head coach Billy Napier, who was 22-23 during his time as the Gators' skipper (the worst record since World War II, mind you), Florida hasn't won a game since handing him his walking papers over a month ago.

It all came to a head last night in The Swamp, as the hapless Gators rolled over and played dead in front of another sellout crowd, this time falling to the Tennessee Volunteers, a team that had not won a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium since Saddam Hussein was still alive.

As we discussed earlier in the week, there were plenty of great games and moments in this storied rivalry, even in recent years, but last night's beatdown was not one of them.

Things have gotten so bad in Gainesville that even the governor of the Sunshine State, the venerable Ron DeSantis, had to hop on X and let his thoughts be known.

Woof! Tell me about it, Ron!

The fun didn't stop there, though, as DeSantis went even harder at the Gators and reiterated just how far the mighty have fallen.

Man, DeSantis was feeling some type of way last night!

I get it. As a Gator fan, this has been a rough season to sit through, and it's not like things were much better in the previous few years, either.

The craziest part is that Ron DeSantis isn't even an alum (he graduated from and played baseball for Yale), he just hates seeing a once-proud program like Florida's fall on such hard times.

DeSantis has been an outstanding governor for the great state of Florida, so maybe, if he's looking for a new challenge, he can fix my beloved Gators next.

They could use all the help they could get at this point, and I can't think of anyone more qualified than the guy who turned Florida into such a desirable destination that even degenerates from New York and California want to live here under his "oppressive, fascist regime."

Keep up the good work with my home state, Mr. DeSantis, but while you're at it, do you think you could throw my favorite college team a Lane Kiffin-sized bone as well?