Billy Napier Fired At Florida: Inside The Gators’ Coaching Shake-Up and What Comes Next

After weeks of speculation, the Gators have moved on from Billy Napier — and now face pressure to land a proven winner to restore Florida football’s dominance.

Even though nobody within the Florida athletic department wanted to be making a decision about its head coach after Week 8 of the college football season, it was time for the Gators to move on from Billy Napier. On Sunday, that became reality.

There wasn’t much Napier could do to regain the trust of fans. The boos raining down as he jogged off the field following a narrow win over Mississippi State told the story.

This was over — and you could’ve said that weeks ago, after Florida’s loss to South Florida.

The signs had been building for a while. A win over Texas gave a few in the athletic department faint hope that Napier could turn things around, but deep down, everyone knew the truth: Billy Napier simply wasn’t getting it done. His in-game coaching decisions cost the Gators far too many times to count.

Sure, the team seemed sharp during the week. But once Saturday rolled around, it was as if a switch flipped — and not in Florida’s favor. Once again, that problem nearly led to another loss.

Only a questionable call from Mississippi State’s Jeff Lebby, resulting in a game-ending interception, spared Napier another blemish.

As Napier walked around the field that night, the end felt inevitable. In videos posted on social media, his body language said it all. Even during his postgame press conference, he seemed to know what was coming.

He knew it was over.

"I’ll tell you something. I’m going to enjoy this one tonight," Napier said postgame. "I’ll wake up tomorrow, and we’ll worry about what’s next."

Time For Florida To Take A Massive Swing For Home Run Hire

What's next was Florida AD Scott Stricklin finally making the decision to move on, as the Gators football program had never taken the next step after firing Dan Mullen.

These decisions are never easy, especially when an athletic director knows that his reputation also takes another hit with every coach that doesn't work out. But somehow, Stricklin secured a contract extension over the summer that will allow him to have a say in who Florida goes after next.

Florida is a destination job, but the results have obviously not backed up that statement.

Who's to say someone like James Franklin couldn’t win In Gainesville? But, I think you know by now that the folks who provide NIl funds and help pay for some of these buyouts want the current coach at Ole Miss, though I'm fascinated to see if Scott Stricklin can finally get behind going after Lane Kiffin.

If Stricklin doesn't get on board with certain potential hires, he'll be pushed to the side and allowed to introduce the next head coach at a press conference.

There is a massive cloud hanging over the football building in Gainesville, and the program can't seem to get out from underneath it.

There is an argument to be made that this will be the best job available right now, even over Penn State. But, there's no denying that plenty of interested coaches will have questions about the inner workings of an athletic department that continues to strikeout on football hires.

The money is there. The boosters are willing to spend, and the fans are ready to embrace the new head coach.

But, the Gators cannot go out and hire a project, or someone from a G-5 school ready for his first big job.

No, Scott Stricklin, or maybe just the boosters, need to go out and hire a proven head coach that can win immediately. Someone that has the pedigree worthy of being in charge of the Florida Gators.

It's time for this athletic department to hit a home run, or at least take a few massive swings.

This will undoubtedly be one of the craziest coaching cycles we've seen in quite a while in college football.