Looking Back On Some Of The Best The Florida-Tennessee Game Had To Offer

With Florida and Tennessee set to do battle tomorrow in The Swamp as well as the revelation that this rivalry will no longer be an annual one for the foreseeable future, I thought it would be fun to look back on some of the best moments and games these two programs had to offer us over the years.

If you were around in the 1990s and early 2000s, the Third Saturday in September was appointment television, with the winner usually being the lead dog to make it to the SEC and National Championship games.

While the implications have waned a bit, the intensity of this rivalry still burns as hot as ever, so let's take a walk down memory lane and see just how we got here.

5. Lane Kiffin Pokes The Bear (2009)

While the game wasn't terribly exciting on the field (aside from this massive lick Tim Tebow laid on Vols safety Eric Berry), the fireworks happened off the field.

Leading up to this game, then-Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin (how topical) talked all offseason about beating Florida and "singing Rocky Top all night long" in The Swamp.

He even ratted on Urban Meyer for supposed recruiting violations (though those came back unfounded), so it's safe to say there was plenty of intrigue for this game.

The top-ranked Gators won a lackluster game against the Vols, 23-13, and this one-sided war of words ended with a cold handshake at the 50-yard line.

4. Fight! Fight! Fight! (2023)

Coming off of a drubbing on the road to Utah and a ho-hum win over an FCS opponent, the Billy Napier-led Gators were somehow able to circle the wagons and beat the 11th-ranked Vols at home.

But that's not the fun part of this game.

Right at the tail end, as Florida quarterback Graham Mertz took his sweet time kneeling the ball, a Tennessee player crashed into him.

This incited your usual pushing and shoving, except for a lone Gator and Volunteer getting into a full-on slap boxing match… with their helmets on!

This clip made the rounds on SportsCenter for days and is still a popular GIF among Florida fans, so they have that going for them.

3. Catch? No Catch? (2000)

By the year 2000, both the Volunteers and Gators had dominated the SEC East, with each team representing the division in the SEC Championship game every year since its inception in 1992.

This year was no different, as the Gators won in Neyland and ended up winning Steve Spurrier his sixth and final SEC title, but the game wasn't without controversy.

Down three and driving late, future Bachelor star, Jesse Palmer, found wide receiver Jabar Gaffney at the foot of the endzone for a go-ahead touchdown.

Or did he?

Watch the tape and decide for yourself, but this play is one of the single most debated calls in this rivalry's storied history.

2. "Ducks Don't Pull Trucks" (2016)

Heading into the 2016 showdown, the Vols were starting to wonder if they were ever going to get one over on their hated rivals from the Sunshine State again.

The feeling was mutual in Gainesville, as Florida cornerback Quincy Wilson gave a curious answer when asked if he would guarantee a win in Knoxville that weekend.

"Ducks don't pull trucks. Nobody has ever seen a duck pull a truck. Florida Gators are going to win, simple as that."

Whatever that meant, it must have provided the Vols with just enough motivation to pull this one out, racing back from an 18-point halftime lead to win the game 38-28.

Boy, I sure hope there weren't any other Wilson brothers that played cornerback for Florida that did anything to jeopardize their team against a rival…

1. The Heave To Cleve (2017)

Florida and Tennessee were locked in a tight battle in The Swamp, with the score tied at 20 and the Gators needing a miracle to avoid overtime after squandering a 17-point 4th quarter lead.

Quarterback Feliepe Franks, much maligned throughout his career at Florida, could do one thing really well: absolutely LAUNCH the ball.

And launch it he did! Right down to the goal line and into the awaiting arms of receiver Tyrie Cleveland, hence the nickname "The Heave To Cleve."

The sad addendum to such an instant classic, though, is that neither of these teams were bowl eligible by season's end, both finishing with just four wins.

But that's the beauty of a rivalry like this one, the records didn't matter. One team had bragging rights over the other for an entire year while the other team had to hang onto their pain for another 364 days.

The agony and ecstasy of college football.