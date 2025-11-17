Clay Travis' Week 13 College Football Picks: Trojans Run With Ducks, A Scare In Austin, Vols Get Swamped

We are now 79-73 on the year, and it was nice to hit another blood bank guarantee as well.

I've got 12 college football winners for Week 13 posted below.

Let's get rich, kids!

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, the over 61.5

Georgia Tech's defense has fallen apart.

So has Pitt's.

What happens when they meet in Atlanta?

POINTS.

Take the over and thank me later.

USC +10 at Oregon

I don't believe in USC, generally speaking.

But I do think they have the horses to run with Oregon.

The Ducks win, but by single digits, meaning we cash a Big Ten playoff game win here.

Minnesota at Northwestern, the under 40.5

Defense, defense, defense.

It's as simple as simple can get.

17-13 is the final.

Do we care who wins?

Not if we have the under!

Kansas State at Utah -16.5

The Ute offense is on fire.

Kansas State's season, meanwhile, has been on fire since Dublin.

Don't overthink it — Utah by three-plus touchdowns.

Missouri +8.5 at Oklahoma and the under 43

Oklahoma is coming off two tremendous wins in a row and no one has any faith in Mizzou at all.

What happens in Norman? A defensive battle that Oklahoma wins 20-13.

Meaning, boom, we get two wins in this game.

Miami at Virginia Tech +18.5

Virginia Tech has hired a new coach, congrats to James Franklin and to Hokie fans on a great hire.

But this bet is all about Blacksburg showing up and making the Hurricanes uncomfortable on the road, just like we saw at SMU a few weeks ago.

This number is just too big to take Miami.

Gobble, gobble for the cover.

Duke at UNC, the under 51.5

Bill Belichick got run by Wake Forest last week.

I'm betting the Tar Heel defense shows up better against a Duke offense that can score points.

But here's a bet on UNC dragging this game into the mud and the under hitting again.

Kentucky +10 at Vanderbilt

Tap the veins, boys and girls, the Kentucky Wildcats are back to 5-5 and this game against Vanderbilt has tended to be a defensive struggle for both teams.

But with Kentucky making plays on offense and Vanderbilt's defense taking on water the past two weeks, I think the Wildcats keep this one close.

Call it Vandy by three, which gives us a blood bank winner, and gets Vandy to nine regular-season wins for the first time since 1915.

Arkansas +10.5 at Texas

The Longhorns get Arkansas in between Georgia and Texas A&M, a perfect spot for Bobby Petrino's Razorbacks, who just keep finding tough ways to lose.

What happens in Austin?

A Longhorn win by single digits, giving us a cover.

Michigan at Maryland +14

The Wolverine offense isn't playing well and next week is Ohio State.

Up first?

A road game at Maryland.

Can you say trap game? I can, which is why I'm riding with the Terps.

Crab cakes, football, and covers, it's what Maryland does!

Tennessee at Florida +4.5

My Volunteers haven't won a game in Gainesville since 2003.

Putting that into context, in 2003, I was still a law student at Vanderbilt watching this game at my Florida grad Neville's apartment.

Now 22 years later, I'm going to have a kid in college next year.

And Tennessee still hasn't won in Gainesville again.

I've been optimistic about this game for two decades.

And I've been wrong every time.

The Gators win outright, but I'll take the 4.5 in my back pocket just to be safe.

There you have it, boys and girls, a perfect 12-0 weekend.

Get rich, kids!