Nobody Seems To Be Buying New Report Tying Lane Kiffin, LSU, And The Talkative Louisiana Governor Together

The Lane Kiffin to LSU rumors continue to evolve, but most people don't seem to be buying the latest development in the college football coaching drama.

Late Tuesday night - a day after it was widely reported that members of Kiffin's family visited Baton Rouge - a report from Peter Hamby stated that Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry told attendees at a political fundraiser that he had spoken with Kiffin about the LSU head coaching job.

"At a political fundraiser in Baton Rouge tonight, Landry said he had spoken to Lane Kiffin ‘for two hours’ about the LSU gig," Hamby wrote on X. "But he also joked that (ESPN Baton Rouge’s) Matt Moscona knows more about the job search than he does, per source in the room."

It's worth noting that Hamby, a show host on Snapchat and former CNN contributor, doesn't appear to have any ties to LSU. Hamby is a political pundit, but in the midst of one of the wildest coaching carousels the college football world has seen in decades, some people can't help themselves and eat this stuff up.

Moscona, who is among the most plugged-in people involved with LSU football, responded to Hamby's report on Wednesday morning and said that he was at the fundraiser on Tuesday and Gov. Landry did not mention speaking to Kiffin during his public remarks.

Given how vocal and, frankly, over-the-top Gov. Landry has been since LSU fired Brian Kelly and the Tigers' coaching search officially began, it wouldn't exactly come as a shock to find out that he's inserting himself into the Kiffin extravaganza.

Whether or not his involvement is a positive for the Tigers is very much up for debate, but many college football fans simply are not buying Hamby's report or Gov. Landry's alleged comment about speaking to Kiffin for two hours.

As far as the latest, 100% accurate development involving the Kiffin rumors, he joined ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on Tuesday and denied the various reports claiming that Ole Miss had given him an "ultimatum" about making a decision regarding his future.

Ole Miss is off this week before taking on Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Black Friday in Starkville.