Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry Says He'd Let Donald Trump Select Next LSU Coach Before Current AD

Tensions rise in Baton Rouge as Gov. Jeff Landry blames LSU AD Scott Woodward and powerful agents for the costly fallout from Brian Kelly’s firing. Says Trump should pick new coach.

I think it's fair to say that Louisiana governor Jeff Landry is not a fan of LSU athletics director Scott Woodward following the dismissal of former head coach Brian Kelly.

There have been plenty of conversations around Baton Rouge over the past three days surrounding the financial situation that stems from the buyout LSU officials will be paying Brian Kelly to leave after not even four seasons.

Following the loss to Texas A&M last Saturday, the decision was made to fire Brian Kelly, which was led by the Governor and the Board of Supervisors making the final decision during a meeting on Sunday evening at the Governors mansion.

Yes, this is southern football at its finest.

During a press conference on Wednesday, governor Landry was discussing the current government shutdown, though he did field a few questions about his role in the firing of Kelly, along with the upcoming search for a new head coach.

This was when things got interesting, after Landry was asked about whether Athletic Director Scott Woodward would be making the next hire.

"No, I can tell you right now Scott Woodward is not selecting the next coach. Hell, I'll let Donald Trump select it before I let him do it," Gov. Landry said. "I don't know, but the board of supervisors will come up with a committee and there gonna go find us a coach."

Straight Out Of A Movie: No Faith In AD Scott Woodward

In the opening portion, Landry described the contract Brian Kelly was given as "Terrible", and then the governor told reporters that there needs to ba a deep dive into how these contracts come together. In his remarks, Landry pointed towards the agents that represent Woodward, Brian Kelly and the former head coach at Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher.

"Yall reporters need to start looking at who represents these people. Woodward’s agent, Kelly’s agent… the Texas A&M (coach’s) agent. They all have the same agent. This is ridiculous. Lawyers would be disbarred the way these agents act. It’s time for the NCAA to put guardrails"

I think it's fair to say that the State of Louisiana is not going to diverting funds from schools or children in need to pay off Brian Kelly's massive buyout of $54 million.

"It’s fine. We don’t need the guardrails if big billionaires want to spend the money, no problem. But if I got to go find $53 million dollars (from the state), it’s not going to be pleasant."