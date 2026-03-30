Texas Longhorns Propaganda Machine Gets Head Start On Offseason Hype

To paraphrase Texas resident George W. Bush, "Fool me twice, can't get fooled again."

Although we are neck deep in March Madness action, with the Final Four set to tip off this coming Saturday, it's never too early to start thinking about college football.

Or at least, that's what supporters of the Texas Longhorns think, because there appears to be quite a bit of excitement coming from The Forty Acres before they've even completed spring ball.

You would be forgiven if you thought this was a little early to fire up the annual Texas Longhorns Propaganda Machine, since this talk of Heisman hopefuls and national championships usually heats up around July ahead of SEC Media Days, but I guess we are starting prematurely this spring.

If you'll check the most recent Kalshi odds, it would appear the Longhorns have overtaken teams like Notre Dame and Ohio State as the public betting favorites to take home the natty in 2026-27.

It looks like the outsiders are bullish on the Horns, but how do they feel inside the program?

Well, head coach Steve Sarkisian seems pretty excited, as he told On3 that he feels like this is the first time since he's been in Austin that they have the top-level talent across the board position by position on both sides of the ball."

Listen, I am by no means a Texas hater. Hell, I picked them to win it all last August, and I think they're on a short list of contenders this year, too, clearly buying into the Longhorn propaganda myself and drinking the burnt orange Kool-Aid.

But give me a break!

The first time you feel like you've had it made on both sides of the ball? Really?

The roster has been consistently stacked since Sark arrived in the Lone Star State, boasting NFL-level talent on both lines of scrimmage and at the skill positions.

I still think that the 2023 Longhorns should have won the national championship and if not for a hero performance from Washington's Michael Penix, they might have.

Even the QB position has been an embarrassment of riches for the Horns, boasting not one, but two signal callers that ranked as the top passer in their respective recruiting classes in Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

Talent has never been the problem. The Longhorns have just been a little too soft under Sark.

Will that change this year? Who knows, but whether Texas wins or loses won't be a roster issue – as much as their fans would try to convince you otherwise.

Commenters aren't buying what Sark is selling either.

To paraphrase Texas resident George W. Bush, "Fool me twice, can't get fooled again."

I think I will reserve judgment for this Longhorns team until after I see how it looks against physical squads that have had their number in the past few years, like Georgia and Oklahoma, before I buy into the hype again.

For now, though, the media seems enamored once again with Texas.

My advice as someone who has been burned once before? Proceed with caution.