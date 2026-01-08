Texas Longhorns Fans HATE NIL All Of A Sudden

Ain't no fun when the rabbit's got the gun.

Mark the date down on your calendars, ladies and gentlemen: January 8, 2026. Also known as the day Hell froze over.

No, it has nothing to do with the Rapture or dogs and cats living together. It's actually something far more unlikely.

It seems that Texas Longhorns fans (yes, THOSE Texas Longhorns) are not down with the NIL "pay for play" era of college football.

And honestly, in a vacuum, I would say I can't blame them.

I haven't exactly minced words when it comes to how I feel about the modern era of my favorite sport, but the fact that Texas fans are now NIL haters is laughable.

Oh, man! It ain't no fun when the rabbit's got the gun now, is it?

Of all the schools in this great country and this great sport, Texas being the one to cry poor and want a change to the rules is hysterical.

This is the same program that started the season number one in the AP Poll and had one of the most expensive rosters in the country… and bragged about it, too.

This is the same team that just a few years ago was flexing its armada of Lamborghinis on recruiting trips, basically thumbing their nose at anyone who didn't have six-figure sports cars sitting in their stadiums for high school prospects to sit in.

You can't hide money, that's for sure.

Oil money is a different kind of rich, as many college fans are learning thanks to Texas Tech's recent run of dominance on the field and in the transfer portal.

Hell, even Houston is starting to make a run at some high-priced prospects in the portal.

Texas has unlimited funds, so they shouldn't be hating the game nor the player.

As one of the Texas fans posted on X, this might be a GM or even a Sarkisian problem.

I don't think the money at The University of Texas all of a sudden dried up. This definitely reeks of something different.

Whatever the problem is, the Longhorns better get it figured out fast, because they are getting lapped by teams in their conference and in their state.

And no amount of changes to the current landscape of college football will help with whatever they have going on in Austin.