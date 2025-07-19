SEC Media Poll Predicted Finish: Who's Too High, Who's Too Low?

Did the media get it right with regards to these SEC teams' predicted finishes?

SEC Media Days have come and gone, which means the esteemed members of said media have released all their pre-season predictions, polls, all-conference teams, and watch lists.

It also means we are that much closer to watching actual, live college football, and not a moment too soon.

No more rage-bait top-100 NBA player lists or hypothetical "superteam" discussions, it's time for some football.

Well, almost time for some football, but in the interim, let's dissect the much-discussed SEC Football Media Poll that was released following the conclusion of Media Days in Atlanta.

Who is getting too much hype? Who is flying under the radar?

I'll give you a few teams that fall into each category, guaranteeing myself a few angry emails from some rabid fans in the Southeastern United States.

Let's begin, shall we?

Who's Too High?

This might ruffle some feathers in Columbia, SC, (pun intended) but the Gamecocks are, in my opinion, just a smidgen too high for my liking.

I discussed it last month when picking my favorite P4 underdogs to make a playoff run, but South Carolina has a particularly brutal schedule to navigate in 2025.

While a team like Florida plays a similarly rigid schedule, what separates the two, for me, is depth on the offensive line and returning production.

The ‘Cocks rank 71st in the country in returning production and, while I love quarterback Lanorris Sellers and think defensive end Dylan Stewart is an absolute dude, I don’t think they have the horses that other teams ranked in the top half of this list possess.

Ole Miss is another team I think should probably slide a few spots down.

All-SEC signal caller Jaxson Dart left for the NFL Draft, and while I like quarterback Austin Simmons to fill that role rather admirably, what concerns me is the defense.

The Rebels have to replace All-SEC production at all three levels of the defense.

Defensive linemen Walter Nolen and Princley Umanmielen, linebacker Chris Paul Jr., and defensive back Trey Amos are all gone after making the all-conference team in 2024.

It will be hard for Ole Miss to replenish what was lost on that side of the ball, and while seventh isn't too high, there are a few teams that should be ahead of them (more on that in a bit).

Finally, I think Alabama might be one or two spots too high.

The Crimson Tide have one of the most stocked cupboards in the country, but I need to see more from them after a lackluster 9-4 campaign in 2024 as well as needing to replace talented NFL Draft picks like Tyler Booker, Jihad Campbell, and quarterback Jalen Milroe.

I really like the addition of Ryan Grubbs as their offensive coordinator and I think Ty Simpson will be a stud, but they need to prove it before they get put as high as number three on this list.

I also think there is a team below them that should leapfrog them.

Who's Too Low?

And that team is… LSU!

That's right, the Bayou Bengals boast a proven returning starter at quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier and brought in the number one overall transfer portal class in the country this offseason.

Their defense should be much improved with defensive coordinator Blake Baker entering his second season in Baton Rouge, and the Tigers' biggest weakness on that side of the ball was addressed, as they tout what might be the best D-line haul from the portal in the nation.

I would probably swap them with Bama, as I truly believe LSU will be competing for an SEC Championship this season and belong in the upper echelon of this list.

The biggest snub of the offseason, in my opinion, was having Oklahoma ranked tenth.

In my P4 underdog picks article, I tabbed the Sooners as my team to make some noise in the SEC and surprise a ton of people, so, of course, I am doubling down after seeing the media rank them this low.

I love the addition of John Mateer at quarterback, as I feel Jackson Arnold was one of the biggest hindrances to Oklahoma having a better year in 2024.

Marrying him with his Washington State OC, Ben Arbuckle, should produce some fireworks this season in Norman.

On defense, the Sooners brought in some reinforcements along the defensive line in the transfer portal with interior lineman Siolaa Lolohea and edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr.

Oklahoma has the talent to compete with anyone, bringing in top-10 recruiting classes three of the past four cycles, so don't be surprised if this team is in contention for a conference title come November.

Who Wins It All?

The media got this particular pick right, as I believe Texas will be the last team standing in a relatively wide-open SEC in 2025.

Arch Manning showed flashes of why he was the number one recruit in the country two years ago in spot duty last season, and the Longhorns are so loaded with talent on both lines of scrimmage that, even if Manning isn't as advertised, Steve Sarkisian's squad should be able to bully teams into submission.

They have recruited as well as anyone in the nation, with a top-five class in three of the past four recruiting cycles, so talent will never be an issue on the 40 Acres.

While I don't agree with every team's placement on this list, I think the media got the most important team pegged correctly.

When the 2025 season is said and done, I predict the Texas Longhorns to be hoisting not only the SEC Championship trophy, but the National Championship hardware as well.

Of course, my predictions rarely ever go according to plan, so my apologies to everyone in Austin, as I may have just jinxed your team's chances at winning anything important this season.

I'm looking forward to hearing from angry Longhorn fans in January, but until then, let's have a fun football season, everyone!

Who do you think is too high or low on this list? Where do you disagree with me? Email me at austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know.