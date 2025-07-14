Bleacher Report Releases Top 100 NBA Players Of All-Time And Fans Are Triggered

NBA fans were none too happy about a certain Lakers legend's placing on the list.

It can be difficult from time to time to pinpoint the exact moment the "doldrums" of summer start.

Is it the MLB All-Star break? Is it the end of the NBA Finals and/or Stanley Cup playoffs? Or maybe it's the first week of August?

Who really knows!

Bleacher Report threw its hat in the ring for peak "doldrums" content, though, when they released their Top 100 NBA Players of All-Time list.

And boy oh boy, did it trigger some NBA fanboys!

Just take a look at the list and see what stands out to you.

The boys and girls at Bleacher Report decided to come in hot right off the bat by placing Michael Jordan ahead of LeBron James at number one.

I thought this would surely upset all the "Bronsexuals" on X, but MJ's placing on this list wasn't even the most controversial ranking.

It looks like the Kobe Bryant fan club has been dealt a crushing blow, as the Black Mamba comes in at number 11 on the all-time list.

Now listen, I hate LeBron as much as the next guy, but let's dispel this myth that Kobe Bryant was better than LeBron James.

For starters, Kobe won the majority of his titles with Shaq.

The Big Diesel checks in at number six on this list, while LeBron hasn't won a ring with anyone ranked inside Bleacher Report's top-20.

LeBron also has more first team All-NBA selections and more league and Finals MVPs, and was a far more efficient player.

As far as Steph is concerned, you could make an argument for Kobe to be placed ahead of him, but I think Curry gets the nod just from his shooting ability, having single-handedly changed the dynamics of the game and making the NBA a three-point league (for better or worse).

Kobe is an all-time great. There is no question about it, but having him at 11th isn't this giant travesty.

I believe the Mamba is properly rated right where he is, but, of course, we wouldn't be knee-deep in the offseason without a little controversy and yelling on the internet.

Hell, even Shaquille O'Neal himself thinks Kobe is underrated, so do with that information what you will.

Regardless, a big shout-out to Bleacher Report for distracting us on this very "doldrummy" Monday.

We're less than two months away from the start of football season, so it's better to get these takes out now when no one has anything going on.

When you think about it, this is still the second most controversial list to be discussed on the internet in the last 72 hours, so at least we are making some progress.

You have to appreciate the little things sometimes, folks!