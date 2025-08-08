Texas Longhorns Unveil New Locker Room Only Oil Money Could Buy

The Longhorns continue to prove there are no limits to their spending power.

With all the money in college football going towards recruiting and NIL deals these days, it's easy to forget that back in the good old days, a program's wealth was measured by how nice their facilities were at the time.

Schools like Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, and others were able to flex on the peons beneath them with stadiums that sat upwards of 100,000 rabid fans as well as locker rooms and training facilities with more bells and whistles than a bicycle shop.

This phenomenon was affectionately referred to as the "arms race" among college football fans.

The Longhorns decided to re-enter the race for old time's sake and unveil their state-of-the-art football locker room, nice enough to make even the swankiest NFL stadiums blush with envy.

Wow. That is oil money at its finest right there!

It's insane the amount of resources that go into making a football locker room as opulent as this when all it's used for is to house a bunch of sweaty 18-22-year-olds when they aren't out on the field, but it's the thought that counts.

It's also very quaint to see the players reacting as positively as these Longhorns did. It really takes me back to a bygone era when players appreciated this kind of gesture and weren't just waiting for their next Range Rover or Lamborghini to be delivered to their driveway.

Of course, it wouldn't be a college football arms race without a little smack talk in the comments section, and rival fanbases in the SEC and beyond were all-too-quick to jump into the fray and throw jabs at Texas' new digs.

Looks like you can't even celebrate your athletic department dumping eight figures into your football stadium anymore without the haters coming out of the woodwork.

Sad times indeed.

I'm sure Longhorns fans don't mind, though.

Their team is the number one overall program in the preseason coaches poll, their athletic department is flush with cash, and they're the odds-on favorite to win the whole thing.

It must be nice to be a Texas fan.

Then again, we will see what they can do with all that hype once the season starts.

A multi-million-dollar locker room can only get you so far when you open week one against the defending national champion on the road.

Those reclining seats might come in handy should Texas take an L in the Horseshoe on August 30.