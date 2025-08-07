Arch Manning's Grandfather Drops Major Hint About QB's Future Plans: DETAILS

Don't expect to see Arch Manning rush to the NFL at the first possible opportunity.

The Texas Longhorns QB enters the 2025 season with monster expectations on his shoulders in year three in Austin.

Despite only playing limited reps and starting when Quinn Ewers was injured, the dual-threat athletic QB is an early Heisman favorite.

Will he jump to the NFL after this season? Don't bet on it.

Archie Manning say Arch will likely return to school after season.

Arch is eligible to rush to the NFL after this season, but his grandfather, Archie Manning, says there's next to no chance that will happen.

"Arch isn’t going to do that. He’ll be at Texas," the former NFL QB and Manning patriarch told Texas Monthly when talking about his grandson's future plans and a potential exit for the NFL.

Archie also made it clear he doesn't understand the Heisman hype at all, given the Texas QB's limited reps.

"People are saying he’s a Heisman candidate. You’re not a Heisman Trophy candidate when you haven’t played but three games. It’s crazy," Archie explained to the outlet.

Archie's comments make it clear that teams planning on tanking to land Arch (the Cleveland Browns have entered the chat) are going to do it for nothing if his grandson stays in school.

To be clear, there's also no guarantee Arch is going to be a superstar. We all think he will be, and his early stats are certainly impressive:

The talented passer finished last season with 939 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, 108 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in limited reps. That's a hell of a stat line for a backup.

Yet, there's a difference between putting up numbers as QB2, and officially taking over as QB1.

What do you think about Archie's prediction that his grandson will still be in Austin in 2026? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.