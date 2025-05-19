Texas AG Ken Paxton Launches Investigation Of US Masters Swimming Which Let Biological Male In Female Events

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday is launching an investigation into US Masters Swimming over potential violations of state law following reports the organization allowed a biological male to compete in women's events recently.

The 2025 U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships were held in San Antonio, Texas, at the Northside ISD Swim Center on April 24-27.

Ana Caldas, who is a biological male and who's original name was Hugo, dominated at the event.

Paxton: USMS Policy ‘Reprehensible’

Caldas won the 50 and 100-yard breaststroke, the 50 and 100-yard freestyle, and the 100-yard individual medley.

The USMS has in the past declined to answer OutKick questions about allowing biological males to compete in women's events.

The organization will now have to answer to Paxton's official inquiry.

"The policy of US Masters Swimming, which allows men to compete in women's events, is reprehensible and could violate Texas's consumer protection laws," Paxton said in a statement released first to OutKick.

USMS Policy May Violate Texas Law

"Not only is this policy insulting to female athletes, but it also demonstrates deep contempt for women and may violate Texas law. I will fight to stop these unfair policies and never back down from defending the integrity of women's sports."

Paxton, who is running against incumbent John Cornyn for a United States Senate seat, intends to review documents related to US Masters Swimming and determine if the organization is engaged in "false, deceptive and misleading acts and practices," according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Paxton is quickly earning a reputation for being a defender and advocate of biological females in sports.

Paxton Advocates For Biological Females

In February, OutKick was the first to report Paxton was investigating Dallas and Irving, Texas Independent School Districts to ensure the districts are not allowing boys to compete in girls' sports, thereby breaking Texas state law which protects women's athletics.

A week later, Paxton expanded his probe of state school districts and officials to include the Hutto and Richardson School Districts, in which one district DEI officer told a parent that a male high school athlete would be allowed to share a room with female athletes on a school trip, and another in which a school official offered parents "workarounds" for circumventing state laws.

In April, the Dallas Independent School District ("ISD") agreed to an order to ensure the district is not violating state law by allowing trans athletes to compete in girls’ sports.