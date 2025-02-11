Texas Attorney General Expands Probe On Texas DEI Officials Circumventing Laws To Protect Women's Sports

The latest tale that led Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to expand his probe of state school districts and officials is about one district DEI officer telling a parent that a male high school athlete would be allowed to share a room with female athletes on a school trip.

That and other stories have led Paxton to demand documentation from the Hutto Independent School District and the Richardson Independent School District as he tries to determine if Texas law protecting women's athletics was broken.

Paxton: ‘Woke’ Officials Endanger Females

Those two new investigations come less than a week after OutKick first reported Paxton was investigating the Dallas Independent School District and Richardson Independent School District in what is now a growing probe of high school sports in Texas.

Texas law protects the integrity of women's athletics by prohibiting males from competing against females.

But increasingly, it seems, information is coming into Paxton's office that officials at various districts are allegedly circumventing the law.

"The woke school officials endangering female athletes and trying to undermine grils' athletics by letting boys compete should know that there will be consequences for all unlawful activity," Paxton said in a statement.

"I look forward to thoroughly reviewing all documents to determine if these comments are reflective of a systemic district-wide effort to ignore the law and allow boys to play in girls' sports. If they are, I can fully assure you that those liable will face justice."

Caught In The Act Forces Resignation

According to Paxton's office, Hutto Independent School District Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Keyawna Glaze advised parents about "workarounds" to allow a male student to compete against females by changing the sex on his birth certificate.

Glaze was actually caught in the act on film. She has since resigned.

But Paxton's investigation will move forward because his office remains concerned that her advice may reflect an unstated policy of the Hutto school district to not uphold the rule of law.

Richardson Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Angie Lee told a parent that if their male high school student stayed overnight at a hotel on a school trip, he would be allowed to share a room with female students.

School Official Thinks It's Funny

Lee allegedly also implied that her school district allows male students to participate in girls' sports.

All of this was also caught on film.

And in part of it, Lee states that the Richardson school district’s general counsel has dealt with all kinds of issues related to transgender students, and then chuckles about how the district has yet to end up in the news over it.