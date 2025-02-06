Texas Attorney General Launches Investigation To Ensure Boys Not Competing In Girls' Prep Sports

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton on Thursday morning will launch an investigation of the Dallas and Irving, Texas Independent School Districts to ensure the districts are not allowing boys to compete in girls' sports, thereby breaking Texas state law which protects women's athletics, OutKick has learned exclusively.

The attorney general is expected to release his intentions to launch the investigation later Thursday morning.

Ken Paxton Sends Letters To Superintendents

Paxton will announce he sent letters to the Superintendents of both independent school districts, requesting an extensive list of documents after his office became aware that officials in both districts were giving parents recommendations that potentially violate state law.

According to a source, Paxton has recordings in which Dallas Independent School District LGBT Youth Coordinator Mahoganie Gaston tells a parent that a male student would be allowed to compete in girls' sports if the parent changed the boy's birth certificate to read that he is actually female.

Mahoganie also says on tape that the district "find[s] the loopholes in everything" and that she is willing to go to jail for defying Texas law.

Paxton Has Film Evidence

Similarly, Irving Independent School District Executive Director of Campus Operations Reny Lizardo was filmed informing a parent that a male student could play in girls' sports if the parent changed the male student's birth certificate to reflect he is female.

Paxton's investigation will seek to uncover whether allegations that school district officials are turning their back on female students and sacrificing the integrity of women's athletics to advance the transgender agenda are true.

A source said Paxton intends to use the full power of the attorney general's office to root out any systematic effort by the school district or its employees to sidestep state law.