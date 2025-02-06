Here's A Look At The Super Bowl LIX Commercials Released So Far

Remember when Super Bowl Sunday was fun for the whole family?

Obviously, there's a pretty big football game that day. But even if you're not into football (or watching the same team win every single year), you could still get a kick out of the theatrics surrounding the game… the exciting coverage, the delicious party food, the Halftime Show and winning money in Super Bowl squares! And the best thing about Super Bowl Sunday is, of course, the commercials.

Well, they used to be anyway.

In recent years, it's become commonplace for brands to drop their Super Bowl commercials days — even weeks — before the big game. The whole thing has become watered down like those "Black Friday" sales that now last for the entire month of November. The anticipation is gone.

Remember when "Mean" Joe Green took that bottle of Coca-Cola from the little kid in the tunnel? Or when Budweiser inspired all of America to stick out our tongues and yell "Wasssuuup?" whenever we picked up our landlines? How about that damn E*TRADE baby who explained to us all the complexities of buying and trading stocks?

These iconic ads grabbed our attention, made us laugh and are burned into our brains forever.

Back in the day, you'd never want to use a commercial break to run to the bathroom or to refill your drink… because you might miss something great and hilarious! But now, you can just watch all those commercials on YouTube weeks in advance.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Running an ad during this year's game will cost brands a record $8 million and, in some cases, even more than that for a 30-second spot. With that price tag, it's wild to me that these companies choose to spoil the surprise by dropping their ads several days early on the Internet.

But since no one asked me…

Here's A Look At The 2025 Super Bowl Ads:

These are all the Super Bowl LIX ads that have already been posted online.

Booking.com

The digital travel agency offers options for all picky travelers, from Miss Piggy to bachelorette parties.

Bud Light

Shane Gillis and Post Malone help to make their neighbor's party less lame. Peyton Manning makes a cameo.

Budweiser

The iconic Clydesdales are back, and they're making sure every Budweiser delivery goes through.

Cirkul

Adam Devine ensures his wife is properly hydrated. Because who wants water-flavored water when you can have expensive fruit-flavored water?

Coffee Mate

A guy puts whipped cream on his beer, his tongue starts dancing, and I cannot believe someone paid $8 million for this.

Coors Light

A giant sloth (aren't we all?) confirms what we've always known to be true: the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday.

GoDaddy

Walton Goggins explains how AI can make it look like you know what you're doing, even though you don't.

Doritos

Doritos has a commercial featuring Kansas City Chiefs players watching commercials to decide which commercial is best. It's the Inception of Super Bowl ads.

Skechers

In case you're not just utterly fed up with the Chiefs starring in every single ad you see, Andy Reid is here to show you how to put on shoes without your hands.

Häagen-Dazs

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez learn that driving cars slowly and not furiously makes it easier to eat ice cream.

FanDuel

Eli Manning dreams of being a kicker, and Peyton doesn't support these dreams. I feel like this commercial has been airing for at least a month now.

Squarespace

Barry Keoghan throws laptops at people and tells them to build a website.

HexClad

Gordon Ramsay must cook for a goofy alien who somehow always dates the hottest women.

Hims & Hers

America is fat. Here's a drug to make you less fat.

Hellmann's

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal recreate the famous diner orgasm scene from When Harry Met Sally. Sydney Sweeney is intrigued.

Instacart

A bunch of brand mascots show up on a person's porch. I need to know where they found this many dachshunds.

Michelob ULTRA

Old folks Willem Dafoe and Catherine O’Hara hustle young tennis players out of their water-flavored beer.

NerdWallet

A beluga whale offers financial advice.

Oikos

That one chick from Ted Lasso makes sure an injured Myles Garrett doesn't miss his flight.

Pringles

Every time you blow into a can of Pringles, a man loses his mustache.

Ray-Ban & Meta

Chris Pratt or Chris Hemsworth (I truly do not know the difference) eats an expensive banana that is duct-taped to Kris Jenner's wall.

Reese's

Chocolate lava and fiery hot lava are not the same thing.

Totinos Pizza Rolls

Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson say goodbye to their alien friend Chazmo.

Taco Bell

Doja Cat photobombs Taco Bell drive-thru customers.

Stella Artois

David Beckham meets his long lost brother (Matt Damon), and they bond over buffalo wings and kicking balls really hard.

Nespresso

A train robber steals someone's espresso coffee pods, which sounds like the worst movie plot of all time.

Uber Eats

Matthew McConaughey cosplays as Mike Ditka.

Carl's Jr.

TikTok star Alix Earle pretends like she's going to eat a cheeseburger but never actually does.

Google

Total dork Googles "how to sound like I know football" before meeting his girlfriend's parents.

Zeam

John Stamos plays a piano, and I still have no idea what Zeam is.

NERDS

After striking it big on the country charts in 2024, Shaboozey eats NERD Clusters with a gigantic humanoid NERD Cluster on Bourbon Street.

Mountain Dew

I cannot believe Seal agreed to this.

Go ahead and take that bathroom break. Or refill your drink. You didn't miss a damn thing.