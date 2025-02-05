Alix Earle Is Making Super Bowl Commercials Great Again In A 'Hot Girl Eating Cheeseburgers' Carl's Jr. Ad

Do you remember Carl's Jr.'s Super Bowl commercial from last year? Of course not. Neither do I, so I looked it up. It was an absolute snoozer with fighter jets and a pilot ejecting himself into one of their restaurants for a burger.

Now let me ask you if you remember the "hot girl eating cheeseburgers" Super Bowl commercials they used to make. You definitely remember those.

The ones starring the likes of Katherine Webb and Charlotte McKinney, who Clay gave the title of the new Kate Upton to back in 2015 after her Carl's Jr. appearance. Those were Super Bowl commercials.

Well, I've got some good news heading into Super Bowl LIX. The fast food restaurant chain is getting back to those ads that brought so many people together. They recruited the talents of Alix Earle, and together they made their Super Bowl commercials great again.

The social media star and NFL WAG is coming off of a monster year in 2024. The 24-year-old was on magazine covers, bikini vacations, at Miami Dolphins games, and landed on the cover of the first-ever digital Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Alix Earle puts on an awesome performance in this year's Carl's Jr. Super Bowl commercial

Alix Earle and Carl's Jr. nailed it. This commercial brings us back to a much simpler time. A time when beautiful women and cheeseburgers kept the communists at bay.

The blue checkmarks flooded the comment section and handed out compliments left and right. The common folk weren’t left out of the praise game either.

Everyone took one look at this Super Bowl commercial and knew exactly how awesome it truly was. The comments reflect that.

"I love american commercials," one person wrote.

Another added, "Hot girls eating cheeseburgers ❤️ America is healing."

"This is top tier marketing…relevant…trendy…but also throwback to the 2000s. GENIUS," a third commenter said.

With another writing, "bringing me back to my childhood Carl’s jr thank you."