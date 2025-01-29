Sydney Sweeney Appears In Super Bowl Ad That Recreates 'When Harry Met Sally' Fake Orgasm Scene

It's officially Super Bowl ad season. We're going to be hit with Super Bowl commercial after Super Bowl commercial from now until well after Super Bowl LIX.

It's part of living in an advanced civilization where brands are clawing and scraping for every dollar they can get. They need to stand out and the battle for eyeballs is on.

While Budweiser is bringing out the big guns with the Clydesdales, Hellmann's is hoping to create some buzz by recreating an iconic movie scene from 1989.

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan are back in New York’s Katz’ Delicatessen to give the When Harry Met Sally fake orgasm scene some new life shortly after the film's 35th anniversary.

The duo gets an assist in the newer version of the scene by none other than Sydney Sweeney, because if you want some attention, she's the current A-lister you call. It's marketing 101.

Here's the Hellmann's Super Bowl ad recreating the most recognized scene from the movie:

Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan and Sydney Sweeney bring star power to the mayo brand's Super Bowl ad

That's how you sell mayonnaise right there. And before I get any hate mail accusing me of misleading you with a fake orgasm/Sydney Sweeney headline, let me point out that I never said she was the one performing said fake orgasm.

Your brain did the math there and that says a lot more about you than it does me. What I said is, she appears in a Super Bowl ad that recreates the scene.

Let's not throw any more unintentional disrespect Meg Ryan's way either. She's 63 now and can still put on a solid acting performance.

Sweeney, a noted fraternity sweetheart, is providing support in this ad. Could there be a part two here where she has a Hellmann's soaked sandwich, perhaps?

We'll have to wait and see. For now, we can go ahead and add mayo to the growing list of products the actress has successfully promoted, along with bikinis, shoes, and soap.