University Of Miami Fraternity Names Sydney Sweeney As Its Sweetheart, She Responds & Appears To Accept Role

It looks like we can add fraternity sweetheart to Sydney Sweeney's already very impressive resume. That's because the A-list actress appears to have accepted an invitation for the role from a University of Miami fraternity.

Last week, UM's Theta Chi chapter announced on Instagram that they had selected her as their sweetheart. The Jan. 8 post reads, "Theta Chi is proud to announce our sweetheart @sydney_sweeney ❤️🌹❤️"

The post continues, "Welcome to the family- can’t wait to see what the future holds…"

Now, for those unaware, the role of "fraternity sweetheart" makes the woman the official female face of the frat. Her responsibility is to help raise money for philanthropy.

The announcement included two pictures of Sweeney. One of her on a boat, and the other of her with Seppe Butera, a member of the fraternity.

She showed up in the comment section and from the looks of it accepted the role. She wrote, "my favorite group of guys, see you soon ;)."

Sydney Sweeney, UM's Theta Chi fraternity sweetheart

The seemingly random announcement might not be so random after all. I mean there are likely frats all over the place that wouldn’t mind having Sydney Sweeney as their sweetheart.

From the looks of it, she has some sort of personal connection to the frat member she was pictured with in the announcement, Seppe Butera.

She follows him on Instagram and, while he is pictured with several A-list celebrities, he attended the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards with her.

A local media outlet, the Miami New Times, suggested that her connection to Butera could be related to her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, a Chicago-based entrepreneur and film producer.

Whatever the connection, landing Sweeney, a noted actress and thirst trapper, is a big deal for the frat. The fact that she accepted is an even bigger deal for her status as Gen Z's pop culture hero.

Best of luck to anyone who thinks they can do it better than she does it.