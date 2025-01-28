Budweiser's Super Bowl Ad Pulls At The Heartstrings, But Will It Work?

While Bud Light continues to slide off into a beer has-been, big brother Budweiser is hoping a Clydesdale Super Bowl commercial knocks off the funk left over from the 2023 Dylan Mulvaney fiasco.

On Monday, Budweiser's marketing team released its Super Bowl LIX commercial that is aimed right at the hearts and minds of Americana and places where grabbing a Budweiser became poisonous to a customer's social resume. There's no denying there was a stigma attached to customers drinking Budweiser by association.

Less woke, more Americana, was the message pop culture sent to Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Enter the Clydesdales.

See, that wasn't so hard.

Now bring back the Bud Bowl, which ended in 1997 after Bud Bowl 8 appeared during Super Bowl XXXI. Budweiser won the final Bud Bowl, 27-24. That's 28 years we've gone without a Bud Bowl. Many Millennials and all of Gen Z have no idea how that series captured the attention of the world.

Bringing in the Clydesdales to yank at the heartstrings is a smart marketing play because it softens the heart and makes Americans remember back to the good days before some trans dude was in a bathtub suckin' down a Bud Light.

Don't believe me? Just look at these comments from people who have watched this year's Super Bowl commercial.

"Oh, man. There's a tear in my beer. My Bud, that is..," one person wrote.

"Friggin crying my ass off," another Bud drinker added.

And you better believe those on the right who destroyed this company are taking notice. Nanette Holt from The Epoch Times got the message. "Guess Budweiser decided it was time to Make Commercials Great Again," she responded.

Americana.

Beer bottles playing football in the Bud Bowl.

Budweiser frogs chirping each other.

It's never been hard, but the woks at Anheuser-Busch got their hands on the marketing budget and decided to light it all on fire.

Can Budweiser rise from the ashes? Super Bowl Sunday will tell the story.