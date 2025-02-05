Matthew McConaughey Stars In Another Laugh-Out-Loud Super Bowl Ad: WATCH

Matthew McConaughey might be doing the most winning this Super Bowl weekend.

The Eagles and Chiefs will take the field in New Orleans this Sunday in Super Bowl LIX to crown a new champion in the NFL, but the real champion might be the "True Detective" legend.

An Uber Eats ad featuring McConaughey was recently released, and it was pretty great as he did different Mike Ditka impressions.

Well, apparently, he was just getting started.

Matthew McConaughey stars in second Uber Eats ad.

McConaughey dropped a second Uber Eats ad for the Super Bowl, and it's even better than the first one. The man's acting range is hilarious.

Plus, this one comes with a bit of a twist.

It's all about how football was invented simply to get people to eat. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

It's not a secret that I'm a huge Matthew McConaughey fan, and this is a prime example of why. The dude is outrageously talented.

I sat through that ad half wondering if football had really been invented just to sell food. Well done, Uber Eats. Well done.

Also, how many people in Hollywood have the range to play one of the darkest antiheroes in TV history with Rust Cohle and then also do uplifting comical Uber Eats ads? Not many.

That much is for sure.

Props to everyone involved for continuing to pump out great content. It's what we love to see here at OutKick. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.