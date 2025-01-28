Matthew McConaughey Stars In Epic Super Bowl Commercial: WATCH

Matthew McConaughey's acting skills will be on display for football fans next weekend.

The Eagles and Chiefs are meeting in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 9th, and it should be a very fun matchup.

As fans know, one of the best parts of the Super Bowl are the commercials. It appears McConaughey might have a home run.

Matthew McConaughey stars in Uber Eats ad.

Well, the "True Detective" legend and popular A-list actor teamed up with Uber Eats for a Super Bowl ad….with a bit of a twist.

There's no dark monologue or anything resembling Rust Cohle. Instead, McConaughey channels former Bears coach Mike Ditka, and he nails it.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hate the Bears. I have no opinion on Mike Ditka and I don't care who wins the Super Bowl. I'm approaching this ad from a completely unbiased position.

With that in mind, I'm more than happy to give it my stamp of approval. There are some things that are just funny no matter who you are.

This video is one of them. McConaughey saying "Da Bears!" has me borderline cackling. Plus, the fact he's an actual football fan makes it all that much cooler.

What do you think of the Super Bowl LIX commercial? Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.