Steve Kerr Weighs In On NBA’s FBI Probe, Sports Betting, And Praises San Francisco Leadership

Outspoken Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr commented on Thursday's bombshell announcement over the FBI's probe involving Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups and a current player.

Kerr gave several responses on Thursday that sparked some intrigue, including praising San Francisco's mayor amid a battle with President Trump over the possible deployment of the National Guard.

The Warriors coach began by discussing the growing tension between players and fans that has developed in part due to sports betting.

"So it’s just kind of modern life, social media, everyone having access to everyone else. It’s rough. I feel bad for our guys," Kerr said, speaking to the media before Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets at home.

"I’ve gotten some emails in the past from people I don’t know, saying, ‘Hey, thanks a lot. I had money on the game tonight, and you screwed up by subbing so-and-so in,’ or something like that. I’ve gotten those, too. It’s weird. It’s really weird."

Kerr said his team was reminded of the NBA's guidelines on potentially illegal behavior related to sports betting and gambling.

"Every team in the league does this," Kerr added. "We go through bullet points of everything that is not allowed on this issue. So our players are well aware, all players are well aware, of what they’re allowed to do and what they’re not allowed to do."

Billups, Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former player and assistant coach Damon Jones were arrested and indicted as part of the FBI probe.

The scheme is alleged to involve mafia-backed illegal poker games tied to Chauncey Billups, and Terry Rozier faces scrutiny for a 2023 player-prop betting controversy after he exited a game early, with over $200K reportedly wagered on his performance.

The investigation involving FBI Director Kash Patel and the Trump administration was criticized by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who called it a targeted attack on the league by the President of the United States.

The "Inside the NBA" crew also reacted Thursday evening, holding the three figures accountable for risking their careers.

READ: Here Is The Real Reason Stephen A. Smith Is Blaming Trump For NBA Gambling Arrests | Burack

Discussions surrounding the probe also raised questions about who else may have been involved in potentially illegal sports betting and gambling, both of which are readily accessible.

Transitioning from the sports world to politics, Kerr also dipped his toe into politics again, praising San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

Lurie was recently at odds with the Trump administration after the president suggested deploying the National Guard in response to the rapidly declining safety in the Bay Area, where the city’s homelessness crisis often overshadows its scenic beauty.

Lurie fought to prohibit federal personnel from coming to the city.

"Daniel Lurie is an absolute superstar. We’re so lucky to have him leading our city. I think everybody who lives here has felt the rebound, and the city’s heading in a really good direction. So many good things are happening," Kerr said during the pregame.

As part of his opposition to President Trump, Kerr showcased his stance by attending a "No Kings" protest over the weekend.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela