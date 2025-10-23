Here Is The Real Reason Stephen A. Smith Is Blaming Trump For NBA Gambling Arrests | Burack

As OutKick predicted last week, Smith would enter an overcorrection phase following his coverage of Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Hours after the FBI announced the arrests of NBA head coach Chauncey Billups and NBA player Terry Rozier in connection with alleged illegal gambling operations, ESPN host Stephen A. Smith blamed President Donald Trump.

"How many times for one incident after another have I said, Trump is coming. He’s coming," Smith said on Thursday. "I’m gonna say it on national television again. Bad Bunny is performing at the Super Bowl, and all of a sudden, you’re hearing ICE is gonna be there looking to engage in mass deportations. The Super Bowl, disrupting things. Big night for the NBA, Wembanyama put on a show, that has now been smeared because we’re talking about this story. Remember, Trump has a long, long history connected to the world of sports because he had those casinos."

Smith added: "Don’t be surprised that the WNBA is next on his list."

Stephen A. provided no evidence or credible source to link Trump to the investigation. That's because there isn't any. The investigation began long before Trump was president.

But Smith trying to discuss politics in a misinformed fashion is hardly new. The question is why he’s doing it. To OutKick readers, the answer is obvious.

As we predicted last week, Smith would enter an overcorrection phase following his coverage of Rep. Jasmine Crockett. After questioning whether Crockett was more interested in viral headlines than lawmaking, Smith faced backlash from Black Lives Matter activists, podcast hosts, and former MSNBC contributors who accused him of "disrespecting" black women.

In response, Smith apologized — repeatedly. He called Crockett his "sister," then extended apologies to Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama.

"I have no problem apologizing to my sister because I want her to know I don’t feel that way about her," Smith said. "Just like I didn’t feel that way about Kamala Harris. Just like I don’t feel that way about the marvelous, the wonderful, the incomparable, the greatest first lady ever, Michelle Obama."

Last Friday, Smith appeared on CNN, challenging anyone who called him "conservative" to listen to his next comments about Trump. During that segment, he claimed Trump’s deployment of the National Guard was unlawful — a reversal from his prior stance supporting it.

He also accused LeBron James of favoring white reporters and trying to fight black ones. This fits a pattern: whenever Smith is accused of pandering to white people, he redirects by accusing other black men of doing the same. He made a similar accusation against Jason Whitlock last year after former NFL player Terrell Owens questioned how "black" Smith was.

His current backpedaling mirrors how he responded to criticism after appearing on Fox News before the election last November. Smith cited a legitimate poll showing Trump’s growing support among black men — then apologized when progressives objected.

"I’m fully aware that I have been in the news the last few days after comments I made on Fox News’ Hannity last week," Smith said. "Quite a few were offended, as my words were interpreted as associating support for Trump by the black community with all the legal issues he’s facing. For that, I sincerely apologize."

He apologized for citing a poll – an accurate poll.

Smith presents himself as a fearless, politically balanced commentator. In reality, he's cowardly and over his skis. He folds under even modest criticism from within what he calls "the black community." When challenged, he retreats and performs public contrition.

It’s remarkable anyone still takes him seriously. Smith is not a political thinker — he’s a performer. His positions shift to fit the audience: conservative on talk radio, liberal on The View, "independent" with Bill Maher, and racially obsessed on ESPN.

This is the same commentator who wrote a memoir on embellishment. He's a fraud.

To his credit, Smith has mastered the system. That he’s now hosting political panels with Chris Cuomo and Bill O’Reilly while also appearing on Monday Night Football proves how little knowledge or consistency is required to succeed in modern media. The game really is that rigged.

Still, it’s embarrassing to watch. Imagine asking a valid question about a rabble-rousing congresswoman, then spending a week apologizing by spewing BET-approved talking points about Trump, race, and LeBron James.

That, more than anything, tells you who Stephen A. Smith really is.