NFL Insider Shares Braindead Post About ‘Greatest Human’ Chauncey Billups Following His Arrest

Not everything has to be shared on social media

Chauncey Billups being arrested for allegedly participating in a scheme involving rigged illegal poker games with alleged ties to the mafia isn't that big of a deal. Don't bother paying any attention to the fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy charges he's facing for allegedly scamming people out of millions and millions of dollars. Billups is a great human.

That's the message that one anonymous NBA general manager and longtime NFL reporter, Josina Anderson, wanted to get out into the world just hours after the Hall of Famer was put in handcuffs.

Exactly 25 minutes after the NBA released a statement that Billups, the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, had been placed on immediate leave, Anderson shared the content of a text message she received.

While Anderson is not stating that Billups is "one of the greatest humans" she personally knows and is simply sharing the message that she received, her decision to share the quote is absolutely wild.

Not everything has to be shared on X, especially if it's talking highly of someone who is allegedly involved in what appears to be one of the largest gambling schemes in the history of the United States.

Also, who on Earth is this general manager sending out texts about how great a guy Billups is mere minutes after the FBI's allegations against him were released? Truly diabolical stuff.

Billups allegedly played a role in high-stakes poker games in various cities around the country involving cheating devices, such as rigged shuffling machines as well as X-ray machines that could read face-down cards on the table, according to the FBI.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA player and coach Damon Jones were two other high-profile individuals arrested on Thursday. Rozier's arrest is tied to gambling involving NBA games during which he allegedly manipulated his statistics so co-conspirators could win prop bets. Jones is alleged to have shared inside, non-public information to help others place fraudulent bets.