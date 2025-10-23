Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Arrested In FBI Gambling Probe With Alleged Ties To Italian Mafia

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were among more than 30 individuals arrested Thursday morning in a sweeping FBI investigation into illegal gambling and sports rigging, some of which were tied to the Italian mafia in the U.S.

The operation spanned 11 states, resulted in 34 arrests and involved "tens of millions of dollars," according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

The FBI director said the historic fraud included "multiple NBA players and coaches, who allegedly took advantage of their own positions of power to rig gambling systems for their own benefit — eventually funneling money to La Cosa Nostra, enriching some of the most notorious criminal networks in the world."

"That ends today — and the FBI’s efforts to make sure gambling operations of all kinds stay within the law are only beginning," Patel said. "Thank you to the outstanding men and women of the FBI who pursued this case and followed the facts accordingly."

Alleged Sports Corruption, Rigged Illegal Poker Games

According to sources with knowledge of the investigation, Rozier's arrest is tied to gambling involving NBA games during which he allegedly manipulated his statistics so co-conspirators could win prop bets.

Billups' arrest, according to sources, is related to poker games with ties to the Italian mafia.

Federal authorities launched an investigation, dubbed Operation Zhen Diagram, into a nationwide gambling ring allegedly involving members of the La Cosa Nostra crime families who allegedly defrauded victims out of millions of dollars.

The FBI said the proceeds were often converted into cryptocurrency to avoid being detected by law enforcement. Officials said the poker games involved cheating devices, such as rigged shuffling machines.

Former NBA player and coach Damon Jones was also among those arrested.

Operation Zhen Diagram overlapped with a separate investigation, dubbed Nothing But Bet, involving a probe into fixed NCAA basketball games.

The Department of Justice issued a statement early Thursday announcing that "numerous arrests in illegal sports betting and poker game schemes" will be shared during a press conference in New York at approximately 10 AM ET.

Billups was on the bench coaching for the Trail Blazers during their 118-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in Portland. Rozier did not play for the Heat during their 125-121 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

The NBA announced in January 2025 that Rozier was under federal investigation in connection to a sports betting scandal that dated back to the 2023 season during his time as a Charlotte Hornet. The league continued to allow him to play during the 2025 campaign with Miami, as he had not been charged with any crimes.

