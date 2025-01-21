Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Gives Weak Excuse for Skipping Trump’s Inauguration

Resentful Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr skipped watching Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th U.S. President on Monday, reminding us again that he's a Never Trumper.

Many Americans hailed Monday as a "turning point" for the nation, trending in a positive direction, but Kerr shrugged off Trump and the nation's big day.

As a former DNC speaker, Steve Kerr was asked for his reaction to Trump's Inauguration Day and if he tuned in for the historic ceremony.

"I didn’t watch the inauguration," Kerr answered.

"I chose to watch Celtics tape," he said, laughing with the NBA media in the room.

Kerr's excuse sounded like ‘fake news’ after the Warriors got blown out by 40 against Boston. The Warriors suffered a Kamala Harris-like defeat on Monday, losing to the Boston Celtics, 125-85.

While others were celebrating on Inauguration Day, ‘woke’ Steve Kerr was faced with a harsh reality.

WATCH:

Kerr was a major adversary of Trump's during No. 45's tenure as president.

After Trump was voted into office again, Kerr admitted defeat and gave his respects to No. 47's landslide win.

"I believe in democracy," Kerr told the media, reacting to Trump's win. "I think the American people have spoken and voted for Trump. I want him to do well the next four years. I want our country to do well."

At the DNC last year, Steve predicted a landslide win for Kamala Harris, taunting Trump as well.

An uptick in public support for Donald Trump has swept the sports world in the past year. And Kerr's TDS is looking outdated.

It's a mystery how Kerr will react to the president in his second term, especially with athletes increasingly rallying behind Trump’s unapologetic America First agenda.

