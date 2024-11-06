Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Breaks Silence After Donald Trump’s Landslide Victory Over Kamala Harris

Outspoken progressive and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr had thoughts on Donald Trump's win Tuesday night.

People were curious about Kerr's response, considering the navel-gazing coach declared at the DNC that Kamala Harris would put Trump and his supporters to sleep early on Election Day.

Well, Election Night did end sooner than expected, thanks to Trump's landslide win over Kamala, which left little to the imagination about who the American people wanted to be their next president.

So what does a pro-Kamala bully have to say after a dominant Trump win?

In his response on Wednesday, Kerr flipped between sounding very serious about honoring "democracy" and slipping into his anti-Trump rhetoric.

"I believe in democracy," Kerr told the media, reacting to Trump's win. "I think the American people have spoken and voted for Trump. I want him to do well the next four years. I want our country to do well."

Then Kerr's Trump Derangement Syndrome kicked in.

Kerr mocked the idea of the 2020 presidential race being 'stolen' despite not giving much insight on the 20 million vote difference between then and now.

Did Joe Biden really earn 20 million more votes than Kamala Harris? Very interesting.

"I'm just thankful there wasn't any voting fraud this time," Kerr continued. "Last time, all those illegal immigrants who crashed the border, raped and murdered people and then voted six times, that was unfortunate. But thankfully this time everything was clean. It's great that every election has been really valid except for that last one four years ago. Twinkle in my eye as I say that, in case you didn't see it."

Sadly for woke Steve Kerr, Harris won't be around next January to strip away everyone's Second Amendment rights or suck up to China.

Instead, Trump will be back in the saddle, working on the issues Americans found most pressing, such as the economy, sticker shock at the grocery store, high gas prices, international peace, and more.

Kerr added. "No. But I believe in democracy. I believe in the will of the people. I will do everything I can to support my country and our government. I want nothing but the best for us. It's a complex world. There's a lot of interesting stuff -- between wars abroad, a global economy that has shifted everything in terms of what it means for our citizens and their day to day lives. I'm well aware that I live in a bubble, and I'm one of the luckiest people on earth. So I want what's best for us. I hope Trump can deliver that."

Alright, that ending was not so bad.

Sports fans can only hope the coach will ease off his Republicans are Evil soapbox for Trump's second presidency, even if Kerr's track record of TDS during Trump's first run suggests otherwise.

Kerr tied his message together with his version of MAGA. Sharing what he told his Warriors team in the election's aftermath, Kerr said the following, probably to a room full of groans:

"I just told them in our meeting this morning, 'Let's Make America Great Again and beat the Celtics.'"

How Kerr-rageous of him! After all the gloating and campaigning Kerr did for Kamala, the coach can cope AND cry the next four years for all we care.

