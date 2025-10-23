'Inside the NBA' Crew Disgusted, Responds To Bombshell FBI Probe

NBA fans awaited reactions from the "Inside the NBA" crew, now on ESPN, after news broke on a league-busting story.

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny "The Jet" Smith spoke about the FBI's probe into potentially illegal gambling involving three NBA players, including Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups.

O'Neal acknowledged the potential consequences of jeopardizing the outcome of the probe.

READ: Here Is The Real Reason Stephen A. Smith Is Blaming Trump For NBA Gambling Arrests | Burack

Among the claims, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier faces major heat for allegedly throwing a game for $200,000.

"I'm ashamed that those guys would put their families and their careers in jeopardy," Shaq said.

Barkley, the most uncensored of the bunch, called the alleged behavior pure "stupidity" as the subject of gambling addiction came up.

Smith said, "We have to realize gambling is an addiction. The addiction of it is what makes you make illogical decisions, until Charles Barkley responded, "That's not addiction. … That's just total stupidity."

On Thursday morning's First Take, Stephen A. Smith called the gambling probe a personal attack from President Donald Trump. FBI Director Kash Patel later addressed the comments on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday night.

"I'm the FBI director. I decide which arrests to conduct and not conduct," Patel said. That may be the single dumbest thing I've ever heard out of anyone in modern history, and I lived most of my time in Washington, D.C. It's right up there with Adam Schiff. We arrest people for crimes."

Reactions have trickled in on the damning allegations against Billups, Rozier, and former player/coach Damon Jones.

Billups had coached in Portland's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The coach has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

"We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today," the NBA said in a statement.

"Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela