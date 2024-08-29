Steph Curry Gets MASSIVE New Deal Days After DNC Appearance

Fresh off pledging his loyalty to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz by endorsing their Presidential ticket, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has signed the largest single-season contract extension in NBA history.

The Warriors locked in Curry through the 2026-2027 season with today's extension, but it didn't come cheap, as Steph will make $62.6 million for that additional year when he will be 38-years-old.

You just know that LeBron James is mad as hell that his two-year, $101 million extension with the Lakers was just upended by his Los Angeles opponent. Curry once again regains the ‘King’ title - and he's also a hell of a lot likable.

CURRY APPEARED IN A DNC VIDEO ENDORSING HARRIS / WALZ

That could change, however, after Curry's public endorsement played via a video message he delivered at this month's Democratic National Convention. Sports fans hate when athletes mix their craft with politics, especially when it doesn't make sense.

In Curry's case, his support of Kamala as well as past allegiance to California Governor Gavin Newsom seems puzzling considering that it's precisely because of their high state tax policy that Curry is going to have to hand over more of his hard-earned money.

Kamala Harris was the Attorney General of California before serving as Senator from 2017 to 2021 and eventually becoming Vice President.

During her time there, Steph Curry saw California's income tax rate climb to the highest in the nation, as last year Curry paid 11.8% in income tax on his salary, as well as an astonishing 33% in federal taxes. WOOF!

SHOW ME THE MONEY

There's no doubt this was in Curry's mind when he and his agent negotiated the $62+ million one-year contract extension. It would just be nice if Curry thought about the little people that are also getting screwed by high taxes and an increase in retail prices that may not have the luxury of hundreds of millions of dollars in NBA contracts.

For Curry, the taxes may not be an issue, as the Warriors know that he is well worth it, especially as the star is coming off of a dominant Summer Olympics in which he was arguably the best player in the entire world.

High taxes, however, absolutely do have an effect on other teams and cities where the rate is abnormally aggressive. As I reported earlier thi week, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told Pat McAfee that Massachusetts should be referred to as "Taxachusetts," because of the insane tax money that is being paid to the state, something that Belichick says 100% of athletes are considering when signing contracts and why the Patriots are having such a hard time in their rebuilding and recruiting efforts.