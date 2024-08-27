Bill Belichick Explains To Pat McAfee How 'Taxachusetts' Works Against The Patriots

Bill Belichick may be a Massachusetts sports hero, but that doesn't mean the feelings are mutual, especially when it comes to their liberal politicians and the state's high taxes.

Appearing on Monday's Pat McAfee Show, Belichick was asked about the continuing rebuilding of the Patriots, who have fallen so much that the once-famed dynasty ended up with a 4-13 record last year, which would be Belichick's last as head coach.

For the all-time winningest Super Bowl head coach, the problem that the New England Patriots now face with attracting free agents can be summed up in one word: ‘Taxachusetts.’

MASSACHUSETTS HIGH TAXES HURTING PATRIOTS REBUILDING PROCESS

"That's Taxachusetts for you," Belichick told McAfee. "Virtually every player, even the practice squad, even the minimum players are pretty close to $1 million. Once you hit the $1 million threshold, you pay more state tax in Massachusetts."

As the Boston Heralds' Bill Speros also noted, some athletes that play in high-taxed states will claim residence in a different one such as Florida, which has no income tax in order to keep more of their money. However, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue considers Patriots players to have Mass. as their ‘domicile state and will tax your entire income here." Under a new 2022 law, Massachusetts residents earning over $1 million will have to pay a 4% surtax on taxable income, in addition to the 5% income tax that all people pay.

That's not great for the once-storied franchise that finds itself in a situation where there isn't enough starpower (or a Hall of Fame head coach anymore) to lure free agents, as well as those that appear to be willing to hand over more of their hard-earned income. Just ask San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk who was being offered a reported $30 million per-year contract and still declined it after reportedly saying that he had ‘no interest’ in heading to New England. Could it be due to their taxes? Clearly, Bill Belichick believes so.

YOU GET WHAT YOU VOTED FOR

"Just another thing you’ve got to contend with in negotiations up there," Belichick continued on McAfee's Show. "It’s not like Tennessee or Florida or Nevada. Some of these teams have no state income tax. You get hit pretty hard on that with the [player's] agents," who, as Belichick said, are "quick to bring [the high tax rate] up" in conversation.

Although Massachusetts doesn't have as high of a tax burden as other states such as New York and California, if you are trying to entice players to come and play for you, the bottom line is that these athletes don't want to willingly hand over their money. They aren't alone - many millionaires and billionaires have left progressive states such as New York and California (including Elon Musk moving his Tesla HQ to the no income tax state of Texas) specifically due to the states' ridiculously high tax rate as well as progressive policies.

If the Patriots continue to have losing seasons, maybe the fans should take their anger at the organization and instead bring it to the ballot box and turn Taxachusetts back to Massachusetts.