NBA Star Stephen Curry Crashes DNC's Final Night To Give Glowing Endorsement Of Kamala Harris

NBA All-Star Stephen Curry made a surprise appearance at the DNC in Chicago on Thursday, the last night of the four-day event — with the Dems facing their last shot at generating huge momentum for presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Curry's coach, Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, appeared on the first night of the DNC, declaring that he wanted Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to go "Night, night," mimicking Steph's on-court celebration.

The Harris-Tim Walz campaign went all out by bringing star names to the event on night number four, namely Curry, who crashed the event via video.

Curry, a four-time NBA champ, stood on 10 toes for Kamala with his endorsement, confidently addressing Harris as the great unifier alongside V.P. pick Tim Walz.

"That unity on and off the court reminded us all that together, we can do all things and continue to inspire the world," Curry said.

"That's why I believe that Kamala, as president, can bring that unity back and continue to move our country forward."

Beyond the glamour of the event, viewers were eager to see if Harris, who is scheduled to speak, will inspire confidence in her ability to discuss policies.

Still, Harris energized the crowds with the backing of Curry at the United Center on Thursday. Other key guests included Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, The (Dixie) Chicks and P!NK.

Support for Harris is increasing in the NBA, surprisingly more than in the WNBA, where stars like Angel Reese prefer to hold onto their endorsement rather than freely hand it to Harris.

Team USA men's basketball, including Curry and Kerr, secured gold at the Paris Summer Olympics.

Curry continued to wax poetic on Harris.

"This is about preserving hope and belief in our country," Curry added, "making sure families can be taken care of during the most precious times. … Let's show up in November and like never before. … It's an honor to support Kamala. Let's do our part."

Thursday's event is sure to bring more surprises. Check back with OutKick as the DNC continues.

