Angel Reese Says She's Not 'Educated' Enough On Politics To Comment On Kamala Harris

With the Democratic National Convention in full-swing, Kamala Harris is set to officially become the party's nominee for President of the United States on Thursday.

The convention is taking place in Chicago, which is where the WNBA's Sky are located. The biggest name on the Sky roster is rookie Angel Reese.

On Wednesday, a reporter asked Reese about Vice President Harris, who Reese met back in 2022 after her LSU Tigers won the NCAA Women's National Championship and earned a trip to the White House.

Despite her previous encounter with Harris, Reese wasn't ready to endorse the current Vice President for the land's highest office and instead encouraged people to go out and vote.

"I haven't been able to tap a lot into the political election… so, I'm not that educated right now, but [I] just continue to learn," Reese said.

"Everybody go out there and vote. I commend that, and I just tell a lot of people to go out there and vote because we need it for this election."

WATCH:

There's a lot to break down here, but let's start with the reporter who asked the question.

His name is Brandon Robinson and his phrasing seemed very odd to me, as a fellow reporter and journalist.

"Vice President candidate Kamala Harris is a woman, and she's doing her thing, running for president," Robinson began.

That's quite unnecessary to add as a reporter and is what is known as a "leading question." He also mistakenly said "Vice President candidate," but that happens.

It's also sort of interesting that as soon as Robinson mentions Harris' name, Reese quickly responds, "Oh, wow!"

It's unclear why she interjected that. I don't want to read into it too much, but it's worth noting.

Then Robinson simply asks, "What are your thoughts on her running for political office?"

He could have asked that question directly without the pretext, but I suppose this is the modern age of journalism where reporters feel it necessary to editorialize when asking questions.

But let's focus on Reese's answer for a moment.

Angel Reese says she's not "educated" enough to talk about Kamala Harris running for president, but encourages people to vote.

It's quite likely that Angel Reese plans to support and vote for Kamala Harris. It would be shocking if she voted for Donald Trump.

However, I do want to commend her for admitting that she's not "educated" enough on the topic to deliver an informed opinion.

I would much rather hear a person admit that they don't know rather than blindly throw support behind a political figure simply because that's what they feel like they are supposed to do.

That being said, Reese was quite vague when she said "we need it for this election." Who, exactly, is "we"?

In fact, the reporter here – Robinson, who lists his pronouns as "he/him" on his X bio page – re-posted a post that suggested that Reese said who she would be voting for without saying who she would be voting for.

We'll see if Angel Reese educates herself between now and November and if she decides to openly speak about which presidential candidate she plans to support.