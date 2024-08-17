Democratic National Convention Offering Free Vasectomies And Abortions

The Democrat Party has been desperately trying to convince the public that Republicans, especially JD Vance, are weird.

Well, the Democratic Party has also made one of the weirdest decisions in modern political history. They're offering free vasectomies and free abortions for people attending the upcoming convention in Chicago. Through Planned Parenthood, of all things.

According to the New York Times, Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, which operates in parts of Illinois, will have mobile "health clinics" around the DNC on August 19 and 20. Those "health clinics" will be providing "FREE vasectomies and medication abortion," according to the local Planned Parenthood X account.

You just can't make it up.

Democrats Snapping Up Free Vasectomy Appointments

Appointments for the free vasectomies are reportedly hard to come by, as eager liberal men sign up to get a free procedure. Abortion requests have not yet led to a wait list, but given the popularity around the DNC, it could be just a matter of time.

What an incredibly weird thing to be providing around the DNC. The Democrat Party has made abortion the centerpiece of its campaign, but providing free ones around the convention? That seems like a step too far. Though it does cement the left as the party that really does not like children or families.

Newly minted Democrat nominee Kamala Harris has described abortion as one of country's "fundamental freedoms," so it's probably less surprising than it should be. But it's still an incredibly weird decision to make. Apparently, ensuring that Democrats don't have any more children is one of the party's top priorities.