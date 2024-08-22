Steph Curry Removes Warriors From His Instagram Bio, NBA Twitter Reacts Just Like You'd Expect

Steph Curry is leaving the Golden State Warriors, or at least that's what NBA fans on social media are convinced is happening after the future Hall of Famer removed "Guard for the Warriors" from his Instagram bio.

In today's day and age in sports, and especially so with the NBA, every single move a player makes on social media is put under a microscope. Over the last decade or so, the NBA has gained more fans not strictly because the product on the floor, but because of the drama away from the game.

Curry entered himself into that arena this week by removing any mention of the Warriors from his bio on Instagram.

The 36-year-old removed Warriors from his bio and replaced it with "Olympic Gold Medalist."

A normal set of sports fans would react to the updated bio by concluding that Curry is simply proud of the gold medal he won in Paris a couple of weeks ago with Team USA. Seeing as how NBA fans are not normal, they immediately took things down a conspiracy rabbit hole.

Curry didn't delete any Warriors-related content from his Instagram posts, simply the note in his bio, but that still led fans to believe he's looking for a way out of Golden State.

Curry still has two years left on his current contract with the Warriors and is set to make $55.7 million this upcoming season before pocketing $59.6 during the 2025-26 campaign.

While it's hard to imagine Curry wearing anything but a Warriors jersey, this is the NBA we're talking about, trades involving superstars happen all the time. There is no sign whatsoever that one involving Curry is happening anytime soon, but you can certainly never say never.